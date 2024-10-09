Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,55 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,181 Prozent 
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 06.11.2031
Liberierung:    06.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,523 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +95 BP
Valor:          CH1380910245
Rating:         AA- (stabil)/Aa (stabil) (ZKB/Fedafin)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 05.11.2024
Stückelung:     5000 Fr.

Der Kantonsspital will die Mittel laut einer Mitteilung der ZKB vom Mittwoch für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke und insbesondere Investitionen in die medizinisch-technische Infrastruktur nutzen.

tv/

(AWP)