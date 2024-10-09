Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,55 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,181 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 06.11.2031 Liberierung: 06.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,523 Prozent Spread (MS): +95 BP Valor: CH1380910245 Rating: AA- (stabil)/Aa (stabil) (ZKB/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.11.2024 Stückelung: 5000 Fr.
Der Kantonsspital will die Mittel laut einer Mitteilung der ZKB vom Mittwoch für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke und insbesondere Investitionen in die medizinisch-technische Infrastruktur nutzen.
tv/
(AWP)