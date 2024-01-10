1. Tranche: Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,778 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 01.02.2027 Liberierung: 01.02.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,778 Prozent Spread (MS): +60 BP Valor: CH1314941407 Rating Instr.: AAA/Aaa (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 30.01.2024 2. Tranche: Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,845 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 01.02.2030 Liberierung: 01.02.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,845 Prozent Spread (MS): +65 BP Valor: CH1314941415 Rating Instr.: AAA/Aaa (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 30.01.2024

uh/pre