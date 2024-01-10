1. Tranche:
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,778 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 01.02.2027
Liberierung:     01.02.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,778 Prozent 
Spread (MS):     +60 BP
Valor:           CH1314941407 
Rating Instr.:   AAA/Aaa (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 30.01.2024

2. Tranche:
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,845 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 01.02.2030
Liberierung:     01.02.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,845 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +65 BP
Valor:           CH1314941415
Rating Instr.:   AAA/Aaa (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 30.01.2024

uh/pre

(AWP)