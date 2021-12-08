EFV/SNB: Eidgenossenschaft nimmt mit Anleihen-Aufstockung 219,10 Mio Fr. auf

Coupon: 2,50% Laufzeit: bis 08.03.2036 Betrag: 219,10 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 139,20% Rendite: -0,214% Total Gebote: 410,10 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 22.12.2021 ISIN: 55'777'843 (5) Fungibel mit: 2'452'496 (6) Eigentranche: 300 Mio Fr.
ra/pre
(AWP)
