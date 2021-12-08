EFV/SNB: Eidgenossenschaft nimmt mit Anleihen-Aufstockung 219,10 Mio Fr. auf

Die Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft stockt laut Mitteilung der Eidgenössischen Finanzverwaltung (EFV) und der SNB vom Mittwoch folgende Anleihe auf:
08.12.2021 12:05
Coupon:          2,50% 
Laufzeit:        bis 08.03.2036
Betrag:          219,10 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:    139,20%
Rendite:         -0,214%
Total Gebote:    410,10 Mio Fr.
Liberierung:     22.12.2021 
ISIN:            55'777'843 (5)
Fungibel mit:    2'452'496 (6)
Eigentranche:    300 Mio Fr.

ra/pre

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Ökonomie & Politik anzeigen