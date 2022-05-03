Anleihe: Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel begibt 175 Mio Fr. für fünf Jahre

Die Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel begibt unter der Federführung von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank eine Anleihe zu folgenden Konditionen:
03.05.2022 13:30
Betrag:         175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,50%
Emissionspreis: 100,335%
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 01.06.2027
Liberierung:    01.06.2022
Valor:          118'745'081 (7)
Rating:         Aa3/A+/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 31.05.2022

