Anleihe: Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel begibt 175 Mio Fr. für fünf Jahre

Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,50% Emissionspreis: 100,335% Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 01.06.2027 Liberierung: 01.06.2022 Valor: 118'745'081 (7) Rating: Aa3/A+/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 31.05.2022
pre
(AWP)
Falls Sie weiterhin Auto-Updates beziehen möchten, klicken Sie bitte auf Ja.
Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,50% Emissionspreis: 100,335% Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 01.06.2027 Liberierung: 01.06.2022 Valor: 118'745'081 (7) Rating: Aa3/A+/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 31.05.2022
pre
(AWP)