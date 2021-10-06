Anleihe: Deutsche Bahn Finance begibt 300 Mio Franken für 10 Jahre

Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,250% Emissionspreis: 100,519% Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 27.10.2031 Liberierung: 27.10.2021 Valor: 113 712 279 (7) Rating: Aa1/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.10.2021
sta/
(AWP)
