Anleihe: Deutsche Bahn Finance begibt 300 Mio Franken für 10 Jahre

Die Deutsche Bahn Finance begibt eine Anleihe unter der Federführung von Credit Suisse und Deutscher Bank zu folgenden Konditionen:
06.10.2021 13:04
Betrag:         300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,250%
Emissionspreis: 100,519%
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 27.10.2031
Liberierung:    27.10.2021
Valor:          113 712 279 (7)
Rating:         Aa1/AA- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 27.10.2021

