Anleihe: Pfandbriefbank nimmt mit drei Tranchen 940 Mio Franken auf

Die Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute begibt unter der Federführung von Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen und UBS zwei neue Anleihen und stockt eine bestehende zu folgenden Konditionen auf:
29.03.2022 13:25
1. Tranche neu S. 716
Betrag:          480 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1%
Emissionspreis:  100,511%
Laufzeit:        8,41 Jahre, bis 06.09.2030
Liberierung:     08.04.2022
Valor:           117'433'578 (1)
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 06.04.2022

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 619
Betrag:          280 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu: 580 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,0%
Emissionspreis:  97,247%
Laufzeit:        13,8 Jahre, bis 25.01.2036
Liberierung:     08.04.2022
Valor:           29'713'236 (4)
Valor prov.:     117'433'579 (9)
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 06.04.2022

3. Tranche neu S.717
Betrag:          180 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,125%
Emissionspreis:  102,637%
Laufzeit:        30 Jahre, bis 08.04.2052
Liberierung:     08.04.2022
Valor:           117'433'580 (7)
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 06.04.2022

pre/ra

(AWP)

 
