Anleihe: Pfandbriefbank nimmt mit drei Tranchen 940 Mio Franken auf

1. Tranche neu S. 716 Betrag: 480 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1% Emissionspreis: 100,511% Laufzeit: 8,41 Jahre, bis 06.09.2030 Liberierung: 08.04.2022 Valor: 117'433'578 (1) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.04.2022 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 619 Betrag: 280 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 580 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,0% Emissionspreis: 97,247% Laufzeit: 13,8 Jahre, bis 25.01.2036 Liberierung: 08.04.2022 Valor: 29'713'236 (4) Valor prov.: 117'433'579 (9) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.04.2022 3. Tranche neu S.717 Betrag: 180 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125% Emissionspreis: 102,637% Laufzeit: 30 Jahre, bis 08.04.2052 Liberierung: 08.04.2022 Valor: 117'433'580 (7) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.04.2022

(AWP)