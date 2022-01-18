Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale nimmt mit drei Anleihen 947 Mio. Franken auf

Die Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken begibt unter der Federführung der Kantonalbanken zwei neue Anleihen und stockt eine bestehende zu folgenden Konditionen auf:
18.01.2022 12:09
1. Tranche Aufstockung S.528
Betrag:          542 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu: 947 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0%
Emissionspreis:  98,017%
Laufzeit:        8,09 Jahre, bis 15.03.2030
Liberierung:     11.02.2022
Yield to Mat.:   0,248%
Swap-Spread:     +8 BP
Valor:           57'057'615(4)
Valor prov:      114'872'816(0)
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.02.2022

2. Tranche neu S.542
Betrag:          249 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,375%
Emissionspreis:  100,055%
Laufzeit:        10,73 Jahre, bis 03.11.2032
Liberierung:     11.02.2022
Yield to Mat.:   0,370%
Swap-Spread:     +8 BP
Valor:           114'872'817(8)
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.02.2022

3. Tranche neu S.543
Betrag:          156 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,45%
Emissionspreis:  100,43%
Laufzeit:        20 Jahre, bis 11.02.2042
Liberierung:     11.02.2022
Yield to Mat.:   0,428%
Swap-Spread:     +1 BP
Valor:           114'872'818(6)
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.02.2022

(AWP)

 
