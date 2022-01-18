Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale nimmt mit drei Anleihen 947 Mio. Franken auf

1. Tranche Aufstockung S.528 Betrag: 542 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 947 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0% Emissionspreis: 98,017% Laufzeit: 8,09 Jahre, bis 15.03.2030 Liberierung: 11.02.2022 Yield to Mat.: 0,248% Swap-Spread: +8 BP Valor: 57'057'615(4) Valor prov: 114'872'816(0) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.02.2022 2. Tranche neu S.542 Betrag: 249 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,375% Emissionspreis: 100,055% Laufzeit: 10,73 Jahre, bis 03.11.2032 Liberierung: 11.02.2022 Yield to Mat.: 0,370% Swap-Spread: +8 BP Valor: 114'872'817(8) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.02.2022 3. Tranche neu S.543 Betrag: 156 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,45% Emissionspreis: 100,43% Laufzeit: 20 Jahre, bis 11.02.2042 Liberierung: 11.02.2022 Yield to Mat.: 0,428% Swap-Spread: +1 BP Valor: 114'872'818(6) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.02.2022

(AWP)