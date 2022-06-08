Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale nimmt mit Triopack 956 Mio Franken auf

Die Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken begibt unter der Federführung der Kantonalbanken drei Anleihen zu folgenden Konditionen:
1. Tranche S. 553
Betrag:         323 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,50%
Emissionspreis: 100,346%
Laufzeit:       7,49 Jahre, bis 17.12.2029
Liberierung:    20.06.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,451%
Swap-Spread:    +5 BP
Valor:          118'921'782 (6)
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 17.06.2022

2. Tranche S. 554
Betrag:         366 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,70%
Emissionspreis: 100,419%
Laufzeit:       10,1 Jahre, bis 27.07.2032
Liberierung:    20.06.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,654%
Swap-Spread:    +5 BP
Valor:          118'921'783 (4)
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 17.06.2022

3. Tranche S. 555
Betrag:         267 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,90%
Emissionspreis: 100,167%
Laufzeit:       20,05 Jahre, bis 07.07.2042
Liberierung:    20.06.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,890%
Swap-Spread:    -2 BP
Valor:          118'921'784 (2)
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 17.06.2022

