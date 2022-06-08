Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale nimmt mit Triopack 956 Mio Franken auf

1. Tranche S. 553 Betrag: 323 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,50% Emissionspreis: 100,346% Laufzeit: 7,49 Jahre, bis 17.12.2029 Liberierung: 20.06.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,451% Swap-Spread: +5 BP Valor: 118'921'782 (6) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 17.06.2022 2. Tranche S. 554 Betrag: 366 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,70% Emissionspreis: 100,419% Laufzeit: 10,1 Jahre, bis 27.07.2032 Liberierung: 20.06.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,654% Swap-Spread: +5 BP Valor: 118'921'783 (4) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 17.06.2022 3. Tranche S. 555 Betrag: 267 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,90% Emissionspreis: 100,167% Laufzeit: 20,05 Jahre, bis 07.07.2042 Liberierung: 20.06.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,890% Swap-Spread: -2 BP Valor: 118'921'784 (2) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 17.06.2022

