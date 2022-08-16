Anleihe: SGS nimmt mit Doppelpack 500 Mio Franken auf

Die SGS SA begibt unter gemeinsamer Federführung von Credit Suisse, UBS und Zürcher Kantonalbank zwei Anleihen zu folgenden Konditionen:
16.08.2022 12:07
1. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,25%
Emissionspreis: 100%
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 05.09.2025
Liberierung:    05.09.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,25%
Swap-Spread:    +52 BP
Valor:          118'921'799 (0)
Rating:         A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.09.2022

2.Tranche
Betrag:         350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,7%
Emissionspreis: 100,197%
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 05.09.2029
Liberierung:    05.09.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,670%
Swap-Spread:    +65 BP
Valor:          118'921'800 (6)
Rating:         A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.09.2022

