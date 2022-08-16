Anleihe: SGS nimmt mit Doppelpack 500 Mio Franken auf

1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,25% Emissionspreis: 100% Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 05.09.2025 Liberierung: 05.09.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,25% Swap-Spread: +52 BP Valor: 118'921'799 (0) Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.09.2022 2.Tranche Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,7% Emissionspreis: 100,197% Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 05.09.2029 Liberierung: 05.09.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,670% Swap-Spread: +65 BP Valor: 118'921'800 (6) Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.09.2022

pre

(AWP)