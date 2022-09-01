Anleihe: Transports Publics Genevois emittiert Greenbond über 100 Mio Franken

Die Transports Publics Genevois (TPG) begibt eine Greenbond-Anleihe unter der Federführung der Credit Suisse zu folgenden Konditionen:
01.09.2022 13:42
Betrag:         100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,0375%
Emissionspreis: 100%
Laufzeit:       12 Jahre, bis 29.09.2034
Liberierung:    29.09.2022
Yield to Mat.:  2,0375%
Valor:          121'171'321 (4)
Rating:         AA (CS) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 27.09.2022

pre

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Börse Schweiz anzeigen