Anleihe: Transports Publics Genevois emittiert Greenbond über 100 Mio Franken

Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,0375% Emissionspreis: 100% Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 29.09.2034 Liberierung: 29.09.2022 Yield to Mat.: 2,0375% Valor: 121'171'321 (4) Rating: AA (CS) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.09.2022
