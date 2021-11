Die Nachhaltigkeitsziele der Vereinten Nationen: für Anleger geeignet?

1: No Poverty; 2: Zero Hunger; 3: Good Health & Well Being; 4: Quality Education; 5: Gender Equality; 6: Clean Water and Sanitation; 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth; 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; 10: Reduced Inequalities; 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; 13: Climate Action; 14: Life Below Water; 15: Life on Land; 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; 17: Partnership for the Goals.