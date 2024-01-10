Coupon:          1,50 Prozent 
Laufzeit:        bis 26.10.2038 
Betrag:          207,60 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:    109,40 Prozent
Rendite:         0,821 Prozent
Total Gebote:    306,60 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:     24.01.2024 (Marchzins 88 Tage)
ISIN prov:       CH0557778922
Fungibel mit:    CH0440081567
Eigentranche:    keine

Coupon:          0,50 Prozent
Laufzeit:        24.05.2055
Betrag:          195,65 Mio Fr. 
Rendite:         0,700 Prozent
Total Gebote:    256,65 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung      24.01.2024 (Marchzins 240 Tage)
ISIN prov.:      CH0557778930
Fungibel mit:    CH0344958472
Eigentranche:    keine

