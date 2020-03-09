Coronavirus-Krise - Australiens Premierminister erwägt Geldzahlungen an Bürger

Australiens Ministerpräsident Scott Morrison erwägt einem Medienbericht zufolge als Teil der Massnahmen gegen die Virus-Epidemie die direkte Auszahlung von Geld an die Bürger.
09.03.2020 05:00
Die Flagge Australiens.
Bild: Pixabay

Allerdings sträuben sich die Finanzbehörden dagegen, berichtet Sky News. Erwartet wird ein Massnahmenpaket der Regierung in Höhe von zehn Milliarden AU-Dollar (etwa 5,6 Milliarden Euro).

(Reuters/cash)

 
