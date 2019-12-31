USA - China - Trump: Handelsabkommen mit China wird am 15. Januar unterzeichnet

Das partielle Handelsabkommen der USA mit China soll am 15. Januar im Weissen Haus unterzeichnet werden.
31.12.2019 15:30
US-Präsident Donald Trump während einer Rede in Washington im November 2019.
US-Präsident Donald Trump während einer Rede in Washington im November 2019.

Ein noch auszuhandelndes zweites Folgeabkommen soll dann zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt in Peking unterschrieben werden, erklärte US-Präsident Donald Trump am Dienstag über Twitter.

 

 

 

 

(AWP)

 
