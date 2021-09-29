Vergangene Woche waren die Märkte ruhig, nun sind sie nervös: Den Kurs der US-Notenbank mit einer Reduktion der Anleihenkäufe finden sie nun gefährlich. Dazu kommt, dass die Anleihenzinsen steigen. Zehnjahres-Anleihen rendierten mit 1,55 Prozent, nach 1,33 Prozent in der Vorwoche.
Der Dow Jones verlor 1,6 Prozent, der S&P 500 2 Prozent und der Nasdaq 2,8 Prozent.
Folgende Titel erwischte es am stärksten:
- Applied Materials: -6,9 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +65 Prozent
- APA Corporation: -6,7 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +64 Prozent
- ASML: -6,6 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +71 Prozent
- Moderna: -6 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +291 Prozent
- Nvidia: -4,5 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +66 Prozent
- Bio-Techne Corporation: -4,4 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +61 Prozent
- Fortinet: -4,2 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +102 Prozent
- Generac Holdings: -4,2 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +95 Prozent
- Alphabet Class C: -3,8 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +62 Prozent
- Alphabet Class A: -3,7 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +61 Prozent
- Waters Corporation: -3,7 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +54 Prozent.
Zusammenstellung: marketwatch.com
(cash.ch)