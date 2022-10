GE delivered a solid third quarter. With the momentum, led by strong performance in @GE_Aerospace, we’re positioning @GE_Vernova for long-term profitable growth & @GEHealthcare is ready to stand on its own in January.



More on GE’s 2Q’22 performance: https://t.co/DAj3a7dBX8 pic.twitter.com/HpLfpJKu5p