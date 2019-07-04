04.07. BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juni 2019 05.07. Dottikon ES: GV SNB: Devisenreserven Juni 2019 06.07. Burckhardt: GV (10.00 Uhr) 08.07. BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Mai 2019 09.07. Klingelnberg: Ergebnis 2018/19 (Conf. Call 10:30) Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni 2019 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 10.07. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2019 Hypo Lenzburg: Ergebnis H1 New Venturetec: aoGV EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 11.07. Barry Callebaut: Volumen/Umsatz 9 Mte Bossard: Ergebnis H1 PEH: GV SHL: GV (12.00 CET/13.00 IST) Swiss: Verkehrszahlen Juni Medienfrühstück: UBS Outlook Schweiz 12.07. Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 15.07. BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2019 16.07. Partners Group: Verwaltete Vermögen H1 DKSH: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1 18.07. Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf.Call 15.00 Uhr) Richemont: Trading Update Q1 SGS: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Rieter: Ergebnis H1 Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1 Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 Panalpina: Ergebnis Q2 EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/H1 2019 19.07. BB Biotech: Ergebnis H1 Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 Valora: Ergebnis H1 CPH: Ergebnis H1 SFS: Ergebnis H1 22.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 23.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis H1 UBS: Ergebnis Q2 Cembra: Ergebnis H1 Idorsia: Ergebnis H1 Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 10.30) Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1 EFG International: Ergebnis H1 25.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 Clariant: Ergebnis Q2 Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13:00) Sika: Ergebnis H1 Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 Calida: Ergebnis H1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) 26.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 CFT: Umsatz H1 Forbo: Ergebnis H1 30.07. Dufry: Ergebnis H1 Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Carlo Gavazzi: GV (10.30 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call) Lem: Ergebnis Q1 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 GAM: Ergebnis H1 Swiss: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer 31.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 Addex: Ergebnis H1 BPDG: Ergebnis H1 Ceva Logistics: Ergebnis Q2 Glencore: Production Report H1 Pargesa: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Ergebnis Q2 CS-CFA Index Juli
