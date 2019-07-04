4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 04.07.2019 - 31.07.2019:
04.07.2019 06:30
04.07. BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juni 2019

05.07. Dottikon ES: GV
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juni 2019

06.07. Burckhardt: GV (10.00 Uhr)

08.07. BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Mai 2019

09.07. Klingelnberg: Ergebnis 2018/19 (Conf. Call 10:30)
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni 2019
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung

10.07. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2019
       Hypo Lenzburg: Ergebnis H1
       New Venturetec: aoGV
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis

11.07. Barry Callebaut: Volumen/Umsatz 9 Mte
       Bossard: Ergebnis H1
       PEH: GV
       SHL: GV (12.00 CET/13.00 IST)
       Swiss: Verkehrszahlen Juni
       Medienfrühstück: UBS Outlook Schweiz 

12.07. Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1

15.07. BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2019

16.07. Partners Group: Verwaltete Vermögen H1
       DKSH: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1

18.07. Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf.Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Richemont: Trading Update Q1
       SGS: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Rieter: Ergebnis H1
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q2
       Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q2
       Panalpina: Ergebnis Q2
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/H1 2019

19.07. BB Biotech: Ergebnis H1
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1
       Valora: Ergebnis H1
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       SFS: Ergebnis H1

22.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1

23.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2
       Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis H1
       UBS: Ergebnis Q2
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1
       Idorsia: Ergebnis H1
       Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1

24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1
       Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 10.30)
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1

25.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2
       Clariant: Ergebnis Q2
       Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13:00)
       Sika: Ergebnis H1
       Autoneum: Ergebnis H1
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1
       Also: Ergebnis H1
       Calida: Ergebnis H1
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)

26.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1
       CFT: Umsatz H1
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1

30.07. Dufry: Ergebnis H1
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV (10.30 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call)
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1
       GAM: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

31.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2
       LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1
       Addex: Ergebnis H1
       BPDG: Ergebnis H1
       Ceva Logistics: Ergebnis Q2
       Glencore: Production Report H1
       Pargesa: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Ergebnis Q2
       CS-CFA Index Juli

