Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 19.07.2019 - 15.08.2019:
19.07.2019 06:30
19.07. BB Biotech: Ergebnis H1
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1
       Valora: Ergebnis H1
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       SFS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00)
       Syngenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)

22.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1

23.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis H1
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1
       Idorsia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1

24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Also: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr)
       Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1, MK H1

25.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2
       Clariant: Ergebnis Q2
       Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr)
       Sika: Ergebnis H1
       Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Bank Cler: Ergebnis H1
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr)
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1
       Calida: Ergebnis H1
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Vontobel: MK H1

26.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1
       CFT: Umsatz H1
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1
       UBS: Bundesgericht berät über Datenlieferung an Frankreich

29.07. Keine Termine bekannt

30.07. Dufry: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call  14.00)
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV (10.30 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1
       GAM: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

31.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2
       LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1
       BPDG: Ergebnis H1
       Ceva Logistics: Ergebnis Q2
       Glencore: Production Report H1
       Pargesa: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Ergebnis Q2
       CS-CFA Index Juli

01.08. CH-Nationalfeiertag - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst

02.08. Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00)
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2019
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2019

05.08. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1
       Interroll: Ergebnis H1
       Belimo: Ergebnis H1
       Obseva: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli)
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni 2019
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni/H1 2019
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator

06.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Swissquote: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       BCGE: Ergebnis H1
       Panalpina: aoGV 

07.08. Airopack: GV
       Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Glencore: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2019
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Juli (inkl. MK)

08.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Vifor Pharma: Ergebnis H1
       Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1
       Basler KB: Ergebnis H1
       LM Group: Ergebnis H1
       Valiant: Ergebnis H1
       VAT: Ergebnis H1
       SPS: Ergebnis H1, MK H1

09.08. Berner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Conzzeta: Ergebnis H1
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2019

10.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr)

12.08. Clientis AG: Ergebnis H1
       Elma: Ergebnis H1
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1

13.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Arbonia: Ergebnis H1, MK  H1
       Bank Linth: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Tornos: Ergebnis H1
       Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00)
       Swiss: Verkehrszahlen Juli

14.08. Schindler: Ergebnis Q2
       Ascom: Ergebnis H1
       Cham Group: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2019
       Straumann: Ergebnis H1
       Ascom: MK H1
       Bell: Ergebnis H1

15.08. Geberit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Cicor: Ergebnis H1
       Comet: Ergebnis H1
       Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q2
       Schweiter: Ergebnis H1
       SGKB: Ergebnis H1
       Tecan: Ergebnis H1
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2019

