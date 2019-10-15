4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 15.10.2019 - 11.11.2019:
15.10.2019 06:30
15.10. Sonova: Investorentag
       Gurit: Umsatz Q3
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex September 2019

16.10. Roche: Umsatz Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Conzzeta: Umsatz 9 Mte
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 18.30)
       Raiffeisen: MK "Perspektiven der Schweizer Wirtschaft"

17.10. Nestlé: Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       GAM: Q3 2019 Interim Management Statement
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte September/Q3 2019

18.10. BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3

20.10. Parlamentswahlen Schweiz

21.10. Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       MK CS: Präsentation Global Wealth Report 2019

22.10. AMS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q3
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q3  (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Dormakaba: GV (14.00 Uhr)
       Idorsia: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Moody's Banking Conference

23.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3
       Sulzer: Bestellungseingang 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise: aoGV zu Kapitalerhöhung UPC-Kauf
       Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3

24.10. Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Bucher: Umsatz Q3
       Datacolor: Ergebnis 2018/19 (Key figures)
       Huber + Suhner: Umsatz 9 Mte
       VAT: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Ems-Chemie: Umsatz 9 Mte
       Leclanché: aoGV zu Bilanzsanierung etc. (09.00 Uhr)
       BAK Herbstprognose-Tagung 2019 (09.15 - 12.00 Uhr)

25.10. LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       CFT: Ergebnis Q3
       Glencore: Production Report Q3
       HBM: Ergebnis Q2
       SoftwareONE: IPO - Erster Handelstag (geplant)
       KMU-Tag 2019

28.10. Crealogix: GV (16.30 Uhr)
       Swiss Life: MK zur Entwicklung der Bahnhofstrasse-Immobilien

29.10. Feintool: Ergebnis Q3
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3
       Rieter: Auftragseingang 9 Mte
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q3
       Straumann: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss: Ergebnis 9 Monate
       KOF Tourismusprognosen (inkl. MK)

30.10. Clariant: Umsatz/EBITDA Q3
       Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3
       Meyer Burger: aoGV zu Sentis-Antrag VR (10.00 Uhr)
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer, CS-CFA Index Oktober

31.10. Geberit: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Kennzahlen 9Mte
       Swisscom: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Molecular Partners: Q3 Management Statement
       Pargesa: Ergebnis Q3
       SNB: Ergebnis Q3
       NZZ Real Estate Days (inkl. 1.11.)

01.11. BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2019
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2019
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2019

04.11. New Venturetec: Ergebnis 2018/19
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober)
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2019
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator

05.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Dufry: Ergebnis Q3
       Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2019/20
       Lem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call . Uhr)
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 2019/20

06.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3
       Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2018/19
       PEH: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Business Update Q3
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Oktober
       NZZ Swiss International Finance Forum 2019 (SIFF)

07.11. SGS: Investor Day (bis 9.11.)
       Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte
       Ascom: Investor Day (09.00 - 11.30 Uhr)
       LM Group: Trading and 2019 Guidance Update 
       Valiant: Ergebnis Q3
       Varia US: Ergebnis Q3
       SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2019
       9. Retail Forum Switzerland

08.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr)
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2019

11.11. VAT: Capital Market Day
       Swiss Payment Forum (inkl. 12.11.)

