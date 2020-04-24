24.04. Nestlé: Umsatz Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Airesis: Ergebnis 2019 Allreal: GV Arbonia: GV Bâloise: GV BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q1 Bucher: GV Edisun Power: GV Glarner KB: GV Helvetia: GV Lindt & Sprüngli: GV Messe Schweiz: GV Metall Zug: GV (u.a. Abspaltung V Zug) VP Bank: GV CFT: Ergebnis Q1 SNB: GV (ohne Referate) 25.04. Starrag: GV 27.04. Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q1 Orascom DH: Ergebnis 2019 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Relief: Ergebnis 2019 MK UBS: Outlook Schweiz (virutell) 28.04. ABB: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Lonza: GV Novartis: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Swiss Life: GV UBS: Ergebnis Q1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) Bucher: Umsatz Q1 EEII: Ergebnis 2019 Energiedienst: GV Investis: GV Schmolz+Bickenbach: GV Webcast ZKB: Immobilienmarkt Schweiz 29.04. AMS: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) UBS: GV BC Jura: GV EFG International: GV Molecular Partners: GV SGKB: GV CS-CFA Index April 30.04. Clariant: Ergebnis Q1 Credit Suisse: GV Geberit: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: Kennzahlen Q1 (Conf. Call 8.30 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis Q1 Aevis: GV BCV: GV Eastern Property: Ergebnis 2019 Feintool: GV Perfect Holding: Ergebnis 2019 Stadler Rail: GV Straumann: Umsatz Q1 (Webcast 9.30 Uhr) The Native AG in Liquidation: Ergebnis 2019 Von Roll: GV GAM: GV Glencore: Production Report Q1 SHL: Ergebnis 2019 Swiss: Ergebnis Q1 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze März 2020 KOF Konjunkturbarometer 01.05. Tag der Arbeit - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst 02.05. Zuger KB: GV 04.05. Schlatter: GV KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) April 2020 05.05. Adecco: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Kühne + Nagel: GV Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q1 BCGE: GV Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q1 Swissquote: GV Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage April; definitive Zahlen) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise April 2020 06.05. Alcon: GV Cham Group: GV Pargesa: Ergebnis Q1, GV Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom April 07.05. Schaffner: Ergebnis H1 Valiant: Ergebnis Q1 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q1 BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen März 2020 08.05. Aluflexpack: GV Datacolor: Ergebnis H1 Interroll: GV Lalique: GV LLB: GV Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten April 2020 SNB: Devisenreserven April 2020 11.05. Komax: GV Sensirion: GV SIX Group AG: GV Vaudoise: GV 12.05. Alcon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 13.5.) LafargeHolcim: GV Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q1 BEKB: GV Bell: GV BFW: GV Dufry: Ergebnis Q1 Logitech: Ergebnis Q4 2019/20 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) Castle Private: GV Endress + Hauser AG: BMK 2019 (online) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 13.05. Partners Group: GV Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen April 2020 Idorsia: GV Meyer Burger: GV Nebag: GV Valiant: GV Villars: GV Castle Alternative: GV DKSH: GV Hypo Lenzburg: GV EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 14.05. Swatch: GV Zurich Insurance: Update Q1 Adval Tech: GV APG SGA: GV SoftwareONE: GV Sunrise: Ergebnis Q1 VAT: GV BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2020 15.05. Richemont: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr) BKW: GV Pierer Mobility: GV Wisekey: GV LM Group: Trading Update Q1 18.05. Julius Bär: GV Addex: Ergebnis Q1 Dufry: GV Jungfraubahn: GV 19.05. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Mte Sonova: Ergebnis 2019/20 Galenica: GV Lem: Ergebnis 2019/20 Medacta: GV Romande Energie: GV Valartis: GV Züblin: Ergebnis 2019/20 CFT: GV 20.05. Alpine Select: GV Orascom DH: GV Orell Füssli: GV Phoenix Mecano: GV Poenina: GV Temenos: GV 21.05. LM Group: GV Auffahrt - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

jb

(AWP)