4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 24.04.2020 - 21.05.2020:
24.04.2020 06:30
24.04. Nestlé: Umsatz Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Airesis: Ergebnis 2019
       Allreal: GV
       Arbonia: GV
       Bâloise: GV
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q1
       Bucher: GV 
       Edisun Power: GV
       Glarner KB: GV
       Helvetia: GV
       Lindt & Sprüngli: GV 
       Messe Schweiz: GV
       Metall Zug: GV (u.a. Abspaltung V Zug)
       VP Bank: GV
       CFT: Ergebnis Q1
       SNB: GV (ohne Referate)

25.04. Starrag: GV

27.04. Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q1
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis 2019 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Relief: Ergebnis 2019
       MK UBS: Outlook Schweiz (virutell)

28.04. ABB: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Lonza: GV 
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Life: GV
       UBS: Ergebnis Q1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Umsatz Q1
       EEII: Ergebnis 2019
       Energiedienst: GV
       Investis: GV
       Schmolz+Bickenbach: GV
       Webcast ZKB: Immobilienmarkt Schweiz 

29.04. AMS: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       UBS: GV
       BC Jura: GV
       EFG International: GV
       Molecular Partners: GV
       SGKB: GV
       CS-CFA Index April

30.04. Clariant: Ergebnis Q1
       Credit Suisse: GV
       Geberit: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Kennzahlen Q1 (Conf. Call 8.30 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis Q1
       Aevis: GV
       BCV: GV
       Eastern Property: Ergebnis 2019
       Feintool: GV
       Perfect Holding: Ergebnis 2019
       Stadler Rail: GV
       Straumann: Umsatz Q1 (Webcast 9.30 Uhr)
       The Native AG in Liquidation: Ergebnis 2019
       Von Roll: GV
       GAM: GV
       Glencore: Production Report Q1
       SHL: Ergebnis 2019
       Swiss: Ergebnis Q1
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze März 2020
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

01.05. Tag der Arbeit - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst

02.05. Zuger KB: GV

04.05. Schlatter: GV
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) April 2020

05.05. Adecco: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Kühne + Nagel: GV
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q1
       BCGE: GV
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q1
       Swissquote: GV
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage April; definitive Zahlen)
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise April 2020

06.05. Alcon: GV
       Cham Group: GV
       Pargesa: Ergebnis Q1, GV
       Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom April

07.05. Schaffner: Ergebnis H1
       Valiant: Ergebnis Q1
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q1
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen März 2020

08.05. Aluflexpack: GV
       Datacolor: Ergebnis H1
       Interroll: GV
       Lalique: GV
       LLB: GV
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten April 2020
       SNB: Devisenreserven April 2020

11.05. Komax: GV
       Sensirion: GV
       SIX Group AG: GV
       Vaudoise: GV

12.05. Alcon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 13.5.)
       LafargeHolcim: GV
       Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q1
       BEKB: GV
       Bell: GV
       BFW: GV
       Dufry: Ergebnis Q1
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q4 2019/20 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       Castle Private: GV
       Endress + Hauser AG: BMK 2019 (online)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung

13.05. Partners Group: GV
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen April 2020
       Idorsia: GV
       Meyer Burger: GV
       Nebag: GV
       Valiant: GV
       Villars: GV
       Castle Alternative: GV
       DKSH: GV
       Hypo Lenzburg: GV
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis

14.05. Swatch: GV
       Zurich Insurance: Update Q1
       Adval Tech: GV
       APG SGA: GV
       SoftwareONE: GV
       Sunrise: Ergebnis Q1
       VAT: GV
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2020

15.05. Richemont: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr)
       BKW: GV
       Pierer Mobility: GV
       Wisekey: GV
       LM Group: Trading Update Q1

18.05. Julius Bär: GV
       Addex: Ergebnis Q1
       Dufry: GV
       Jungfraubahn: GV

19.05. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Mte
       Sonova: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Galenica: GV
       Lem: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Medacta: GV
       Romande Energie: GV
       Valartis: GV
       Züblin: Ergebnis 2019/20
       CFT: GV

20.05. Alpine Select: GV
       Orascom DH: GV
       Orell Füssli: GV
       Phoenix Mecano: GV
       Poenina: GV
       Temenos: GV

21.05. LM Group: GV
       Auffahrt - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

jb

(AWP)

 
