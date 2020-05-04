4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 04.05.2020 - 29.05.2020:
04.05.2020 06:30
04.05. Schlatter: GV
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) April 2020

05.05. Adecco: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Kühne + Nagel: GV
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q1
       BCGE: GV
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q1
       Swissquote: GV
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage April; definitive Zahlen)
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise April 2020
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom April (inkl. MK)

06.05. Alcon: GV
       Cham Group: GV
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Pargesa: Ergebnis Q1, GV
       Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Ruag: BMK 2019 (online)

07.05. Schaffner: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Valiant: Ergebnis Q1
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q1
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen März 2020

08.05. Aluflexpack: GV
       Datacolor: Ergebnis H1
       Interroll: GV
       Lalique: GV
       LLB: GV
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten April 2020
       SNB: Devisenreserven April 2020
       Complementa: Pensionskassen-Risiko-Check-up 20020

11.05. Komax: GV
       Sensirion: GV
       SIX Group AG: GV
       Vaudoise: GV

12.05. Alcon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 13.5.)
       LafargeHolcim: GV
       Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q1
       BEKB: GV
       Bell: GV
       BFW: GV
       Dufry: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14 Uhr)
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q4 2019/20 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       Castle Private: GV
       Endress + Hauser AG: BMK 2019 (online)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung

13.05. Partners Group: GV
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen April 2020
       Idorsia: GV
       Meyer Burger: GV
       Nebag: GV
       Valiant: GV
       Villars: GV
       Castle Alternative: GV
       DKSH: GV
       Hypo Lenzburg: GV
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis

14.05. Swatch: GV
       Zurich Insurance: Update Q1
       Adval Tech: GV
       APG SGA: GV
       SoftwareONE: GV
       Sunrise: Ergebnis Q1
       VAT: GV
       Vifor Pharma: GV
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2020

15.05. Richemont: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr)
       BKW: GV
       Pierer Mobility: GV
       Wisekey: GV
       LM Group: Trading Update Q1

18.05. Julius Bär: GV
       Addex: Ergebnis Q1
       Dufry: GV
       Jungfraubahn: GV

19.05. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Mte
       Sonova: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Galenica: GV
       Lem: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Medacta: GV
       Romande Energie: GV
       Valartis: GV
       Züblin: Ergebnis 2019/20
       CFT: GV

20.05. Alpine Select: GV
       Orascom DH: GV
       Orell Füssli: GV
       Phoenix Mecano: GV
       Poenina: GV
       Temenos: GV

21.05. LM Group: GV
       Auffahrt - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst

22.05. Formulafirst: GV

25.05. Airesis: GV
       BFS: Produktions-, Auftrags- und Umsatzstatistik sek. Sektor im Q1

26.05. Aryzta: Trading Update Q3
       Arundel: GV
       ENR Russia: GV
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q1 2020

27.05. LafargeHolcim: Capital Markets Day
       Peach Property: GV
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Spice Private: GV
       Warteck Invest: GV
       CS-CFA Index Mai

28.05. Cosmo: GV
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte April 2020

29.05. Dottikon ES: Ergebnis 2019/20
       HBM: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Perfect Holding: GV
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

