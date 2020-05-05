05.05. Adecco: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Kühne + Nagel: GV Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q1 BCGE: GV Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q1 Swissquote: GV Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage April; definitive Zahlen) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise April 2020 KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom April (inkl. MK) 06.05. Alcon: GV Cham Group: GV Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Pargesa: Ergebnis Q1, GV Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Ruag: BMK 2019 (online) 07.05. Schaffner: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Valiant: Ergebnis Q1 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q1 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten April 2020 BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen März 2020 08.05. Aluflexpack: GV Datacolor: Ergebnis H1 Interroll: GV Lalique: GV LLB: GV SNB: Devisenreserven April 2020 Complementa: Pensionskassen-Risiko-Check-up 2020 11.05. Komax: GV Sensirion: GV SIX Group AG: GV Vaudoise: GV 12.05. Alcon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 13.5.) LafargeHolcim: GV Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q1 BEKB: GV Bell: GV BFW: GV Dufry: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Logitech: Ergebnis Q4 2019/20 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) Castle Private: GV Endress + Hauser AG: BMK 2019 (online) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 13.05. Partners Group: GV Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen April 2020 Idorsia: GV Meyer Burger: GV Nebag: GV Valiant: GV Villars: GV Castle Alternative: GV DKSH: GV Hypo Lenzburg: GV Varia US: Trading Update Q1 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 14.05. Swatch: GV Zurich Insurance: Update Q1 Adval Tech: GV APG SGA: GV SoftwareONE: GV Sunrise: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) VAT: GV Vifor Pharma: GV BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2020 15.05. Richemont: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr) BKW: GV Pierer Mobility: GV Wisekey: GV LM Group: Trading Update Q1 18.05. Julius Bär: GV Addex: Ergebnis Q1 Dufry: GV Jungfraubahn: GV 19.05. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Mte Sonova: Ergebnis 2019/20 Galenica: GV Lem: Ergebnis 2019/20 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Medacta: GV Romande Energie: GV Valartis: GV Züblin: Ergebnis 2019/20 CFT: GV 20.05. Alpine Select: GV Orascom DH: GV Orell Füssli: GV Phoenix Mecano: GV Poenina: GV Temenos: GV 21.05. LM Group: GV Auffahrt - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst 22.05. Formulafirst: GV 25.05. Airesis: GV BFS: Produktions-, Auftrags- und Umsatzstatistik sek. Sektor im Q1 26.05. Aryzta: Trading Update Q3 Arundel: GV ENR Russia: GV BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q1 2020 27.05. LafargeHolcim: Capital Markets Day Peach Property: GV Ypsomed: Ergebnis 2019/20 Spice Private: GV Warteck Invest: GV CS-CFA Index Mai 28.05. Cosmo: GV EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte April 2020 29.05. Dottikon ES: Ergebnis 2019/20 HBM: Ergebnis 2019/20 Perfect Holding: GV KOF Konjunkturbarometer 01.06. Pfingstmontag - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
yr
(AWP)