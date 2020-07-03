4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 03.07.2020 - 30.07.2020:
03.07.2020 06:30
03.07. Burckhardt: GV
       Dottikon ES: GV
       IGEA Pharma: GV
       SBB: MK: 100 Tage Vincent Ducrot - Bilanz und Ausblick

06.07. Geberit: Umsatz Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Obseva: Call zu Resultaten der Primrose-Studien 1 und 2
       SGB: MK zu Konjunkturlage etc.
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Mai 2020

07.07. EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juni 2020

08.07. Hypo Lenzburg: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni 2020
       Willis Towers Watson: PK-Denkungsgrad bei SLI-Unternehmen
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis

09.07. Barry Callebaut: Volumen/Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       UBS Outlook Schweiz: Lehren aus Corona-Krise (Web-Call)

10.07. Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Meyer Burger: ao GV zu Kapitalerhöhung

13.07. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2020

14.07. Partners Group: Verwaltete Vermögen H1
       Orior: Umsatz H1
       Swiss Venture Capital Report H1 2020 (MK online)
       BFS: Parahotellerie im Q1 2020
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2020

15.07. Bossard: Umsatz H1
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q2
       DKSH: Ergebnis, MK H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)

16.07. Richemont: Trading Update Q1
       Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1
       Rieter: Ergebnis H1

17.07. Relief: GV

20.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1

21.07. Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q2
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q2
       SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q2
       BLKB: Ergebnis H1
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1
       SFS: Ergebnis H1
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf Call 14.30 Uhr)
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni 2020/Q2

22.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1
       Medacta: Ergebnis H1
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1
       Valora: Ergebnis H1

23.07. Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr)
       Sika: Ergebnis H1
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1
       Also: Ergebnis H1
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1

24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q2
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1
       CFT: Umsatz Q2

27.07. Bobst: Ergebnis, MK H1

28.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2
       Autoneum: Ergebnis H1
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1
       BPDG: Ergebnis H1
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1

29.07. Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       CS-CFA Index Juli

30.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2
       Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2
       LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q2
       Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1
       Pargesa: Ergebnis Q2
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

uh

(AWP)

 
