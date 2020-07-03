03.07. Burckhardt: GV Dottikon ES: GV IGEA Pharma: GV SBB: MK: 100 Tage Vincent Ducrot - Bilanz und Ausblick 06.07. Geberit: Umsatz Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Obseva: Call zu Resultaten der Primrose-Studien 1 und 2 SGB: MK zu Konjunkturlage etc. BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Mai 2020 07.07. EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung SNB: Devisenreserven Juni 2020 08.07. Hypo Lenzburg: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni 2020 Willis Towers Watson: PK-Denkungsgrad bei SLI-Unternehmen EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 09.07. Barry Callebaut: Volumen/Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) UBS Outlook Schweiz: Lehren aus Corona-Krise (Web-Call) 10.07. Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Meyer Burger: ao GV zu Kapitalerhöhung 13.07. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2020 14.07. Partners Group: Verwaltete Vermögen H1 Orior: Umsatz H1 Swiss Venture Capital Report H1 2020 (MK online) BFS: Parahotellerie im Q1 2020 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2020 15.07. Bossard: Umsatz H1 Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 DKSH: Ergebnis, MK H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) 16.07. Richemont: Trading Update Q1 Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1 Rieter: Ergebnis H1 17.07. Relief: GV 20.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 21.07. Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q2 BLKB: Ergebnis H1 CPH: Ergebnis H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 SFS: Ergebnis H1 Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf Call 14.30 Uhr) EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni 2020/Q2 22.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 EFG International: Ergebnis H1 Medacta: Ergebnis H1 Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1 Valora: Ergebnis H1 23.07. Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 Cembra: Ergebnis H1 Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 CFT: Umsatz Q2 27.07. Bobst: Ergebnis, MK H1 28.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 Carlo Gavazzi: GV Forbo: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 BPDG: Ergebnis H1 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 29.07. Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1 Lem: Ergebnis Q1 CS-CFA Index Juli 30.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2 Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q2 Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 Pargesa: Ergebnis Q2 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
uh
(AWP)