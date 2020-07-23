23.07. Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 Cembra: Ergebnis H1 Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Starrag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Also: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr) Graubündner KB: Ergebnis + MK H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 9.30 Uhr) 24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis + MK H1 Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) CFT: Umsatz Q2 27.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) BFS: Parahotellerie im Q1 2020 28.07. Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Carlo Gavazzi: GV Forbo: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BPDG: Ergebnis H1 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 09.00 Uhr) 29.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr) Lem: Ergebnis Q1 CS-CFA Index Juli 30.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2 Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Pargesa: Ergebnis Q2 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) KOF Konjunkturbarometer 31.07. Swiss Re: Ergebnis + MK H1 Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) SNB: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Production Report H1 LM Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 12.30 Uhr), ao GV BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni 2020 03.08. Belimo: Ergebnis H1 Dufry: Ergebnis Q2 Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 Interroll: Ergebnis H1 MCH: aoGV (Massnahmepaket finanz. Stabilisierung) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2020 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2020 04.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1 Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) GAM: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli) BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni/H1 2020 05.08. The Native: GV (11.00 Uhr) KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Juli (MK) 06.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Valiant: Ergebnis H1 VAT: Ergebnis H1 AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis H1 Basler KB: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis H1 Vifor: Ergebnis H1 07.08. Conzzeta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1 Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Cal 09.00 Uhr) SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2020 08.08. Ems-Chemie: GV 10.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2020 11.08. BCGE: Ergebnis H1 Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1 Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 Tornos: Ergebnis H1 Basilea: Ergebnis H1 12.08. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2020 Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1 Kuros: Ergebnis H1 Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) SGKB: Ergebnis H1 Tecan: Ergebnis H1 VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1 Elma: Ergebnis H1 13.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2 Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1 Ascom: Ergebnis H1 BEKB: Ergebnis H1 Bell: Ergebnis H1 Cham Group: Ergebnis H1 Comet: Ergebnis H1 Straumann: Ergebnis H1 Ascom: MK H1 Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1 Novavest: Ergebnis H1 14.08. Feintool: Ergebnis Q2 Clientis: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2020 17.08. Gurit: Ergebnis H1 Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1 Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1 Schweiter: Ergebnis H1 V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 18.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 19.8.) Geberit: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Arbonia: Ergebnis + MK H1 Bank Linth: Ergebnis H1 Huber + Suhner: Ergebnis H1 Komax: Ergebnis H1 Medartis: Ergebnis H1 PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q2 Schlatter: Ergebnis H1 Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1 VP Bank: Ergebnis H1 19.08. Implenia: Ergebnis H1 Klingelnberg: GV Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q2 Orior: Ergebnis H1 Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 Zur Rose: Ergebnis H1 Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1 Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 NZZ X.Days 2020 (bis 21.8., interaktiv)
