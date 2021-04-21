4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 21.04.2021 - 18.05.2021:
21.04.2021 06:30
21.04. Roche: Umsatz Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), MK Q1
       Ascom: GV
       Basilea: GV
       Conzzeta: GV
       GAM: Interim Statement Q1
       Georg Fischer: GV
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q1
       Lalique: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Molecular Partners: GV
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SIG Combibloc: GV
       Vetropack: GV
       Villars: Ergebnis 2020
       Walliser KB: GV
       Swissgrid: BMK 2020 (online)
       
22.04. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Nestlé: Umsatz Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Bank Linth: GV
       Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Cembra: GV
       Flughafen Zürich: GV
       Hiag: GV
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q1
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Romande Energie: Ergebnis 2020
       SFS: GV
       Siegfried: GV
       U-blox: GV
       Comet: GV
       Glencore: Aktionärs-Webcast im Vorfeld der GV (13.30 Uhr)
       Ringier: Ergebnis 2020 (inkl. BMK)
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte März/Q1 2021
       MK KPMG: Clarity on Swiss Taxes
       40 Jahre BAK Economics: Jubiläums-Veranstaltung, Aussenwirtschaftsforum
       
23.04. LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Life: GV
       Arbonia: GV
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q1
       Edisun Power: GV
       Glarner KB: GV
       Medartis: GV
       Mikron: GV
       Starrag: GV
       Airesis: Ergebnis 2020
       
26.04. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q1
       Orior: GV
       
27.04. ABB: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), MK Q1
       UBS: Ergebnis Q1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Umsatz Q1
       Energiedienst: GV
       Investis: GV
       Santhera: Ergebnis 2020
       Swiss Steel: GV
       MK Swiss Life: "Länger leben - länger arbeiten?"
       Schweiz. Detailhandelstagung 2021
       
28.04. Alcon: GV
       APG SGA: GV
       Bachem: GV
       MCH: GV
       IGEA Pharma: ao GV
       CS-CFA Index April
       
29.04. Clariant: Ergebnis Q1
       Straumann: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis Q1
       Aevis: GV
       Basler KB: GV
       BC Jura: GV
       BCGE: GV
       BCV: GV
       Cassiopea: GV
       GAM: GV
       Pierer Mobility: GV
       SNB: Ergebnis Q1
       Sulzer: Umsatz/Auftragseingang Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis Q1
       Varia US: GV
       V-Zug: GV
       Zur Rose: GV 
       Zwahlen et Mayr: GV
       EFG International: GV
       Glencore: Produktionsreport Q1, GV
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q4 und FY 2021 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr)
       
30.04. Credit Suisse: GV (10.30 Uhr)
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q1
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr)
       Asmallworld: GV
       Bâloise: GV
       EPH: Ergebnis 2020
       Helvetia: GV
       Metall Zug: GV
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q1
       Von Roll: GV
       VP Bank: GV
       CFT: Ergebnis Q1
       IGEA Pharma: Ergebnis 2020
       The Native: Ergebnis 2020
       Wisekey: Ergebnis 2020
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze März 2021
       BFS: Lohnentwicklung im Jahr 2020 (Lohnindex)
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer April
       SNB: GV, Referat Präsident Thomas Jordan etc. (10.00 Uhr)
       
03.05. KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q2, Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) April 2021

04.05. Adecco: Ergebnis Q1
       Alcon: Ergebnis Q1
       AMS: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf Call 10 Uhr)
       Geberit: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Kühne+Nagel: GV
       LafargeHolcim: GV
       Lindt&Sprüngli: GV
       Meyer Burger: GV
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Schlatter: GV
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q1
       Endress + Hauser AG: BMK 2020 (online)
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage April)
       
05.05. Cham Group: GV
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis 2020
       SGKB: GV
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise April 2021
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen April
       
06.05. Schaffner: Resultate H1 2020/21
       Stadler Rail: GV
       Swissquote: GV
       Valartis: Ergebnis Q1
       Vifor: GV
       ENR Russia: GV
       Orascom DH: GV
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q1
       Valiant: Ergebnis Q1
       
07.05. Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q1
       BKW: GV
       Datacolor: Ergebnis H1
       HBM: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Interroll: GV
       LLB: GV
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten April 2021
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen März 2021
       SNB: Devisenreserven April 2021
       
08.05. Zuger KB: GV

10.05. Aluflexpack: GV
       Vaudoise: GV
       
11.05. Swatch: GV (10.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Life: Ergebnis Q1
       Castle Private: GV
       Orell Füssli: GV
       PEH: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Valartis: GV
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 
       
12.05. Partners Group: GV
       Zurich Insurance: Update Q1
       Castle Alternative: GV
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen April 2021
       Galenica: GV
       Idorsia: GV
       Molecular Partners: Interim Statement Q1
       Varia US: Q1-Statement
       Villars: GV
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 
       
13.05. Rapid Nutrition: GV
       Auffahrt - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst
       
17.05. Alpine Select: GV
       Jungfraubahn: GV
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2021
       
18.05. Sonova: Ergebnis 2020/21
       BEKB: GV
       Dufry: GV (14.00 Uhr)
       Nebag: GV
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q1
       Sensirion: GV
       VAT: GV
       BFS: Schweizerischer Immobilienpreisindex (IMPI) im Q1

