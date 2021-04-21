21.04. Roche: Umsatz Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), MK Q1 Ascom: GV Basilea: GV Conzzeta: GV GAM: Interim Statement Q1 Georg Fischer: GV Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q1 Lalique: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Molecular Partners: GV Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) SIG Combibloc: GV Vetropack: GV Villars: Ergebnis 2020 Walliser KB: GV Swissgrid: BMK 2020 (online) 22.04. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf Call 10.30 Uhr) Nestlé: Umsatz Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Bank Linth: GV Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Cembra: GV Flughafen Zürich: GV Hiag: GV Idorsia: Ergebnis Q1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Romande Energie: Ergebnis 2020 SFS: GV Siegfried: GV U-blox: GV Comet: GV Glencore: Aktionärs-Webcast im Vorfeld der GV (13.30 Uhr) Ringier: Ergebnis 2020 (inkl. BMK) EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte März/Q1 2021 MK KPMG: Clarity on Swiss Taxes 40 Jahre BAK Economics: Jubiläums-Veranstaltung, Aussenwirtschaftsforum 23.04. LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss Life: GV Arbonia: GV BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q1 Edisun Power: GV Glarner KB: GV Medartis: GV Mikron: GV Starrag: GV Airesis: Ergebnis 2020 26.04. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q1 Orior: GV 27.04. ABB: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Novartis: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), MK Q1 UBS: Ergebnis Q1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) Bucher: Umsatz Q1 Energiedienst: GV Investis: GV Santhera: Ergebnis 2020 Swiss Steel: GV MK Swiss Life: "Länger leben - länger arbeiten?" Schweiz. Detailhandelstagung 2021 28.04. Alcon: GV APG SGA: GV Bachem: GV MCH: GV IGEA Pharma: ao GV CS-CFA Index April 29.04. Clariant: Ergebnis Q1 Straumann: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis Q1 Aevis: GV Basler KB: GV BC Jura: GV BCGE: GV BCV: GV Cassiopea: GV GAM: GV Pierer Mobility: GV SNB: Ergebnis Q1 Sulzer: Umsatz/Auftragseingang Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis Q1 Varia US: GV V-Zug: GV Zur Rose: GV Zwahlen et Mayr: GV EFG International: GV Glencore: Produktionsreport Q1, GV Logitech: Ergebnis Q4 und FY 2021 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr) 30.04. Credit Suisse: GV (10.30 Uhr) Schindler: Ergebnis Q1 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr) Asmallworld: GV Bâloise: GV EPH: Ergebnis 2020 Helvetia: GV Metall Zug: GV PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q1 Von Roll: GV VP Bank: GV CFT: Ergebnis Q1 IGEA Pharma: Ergebnis 2020 The Native: Ergebnis 2020 Wisekey: Ergebnis 2020 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze März 2021 BFS: Lohnentwicklung im Jahr 2020 (Lohnindex) KOF Konjunkturbarometer April SNB: GV, Referat Präsident Thomas Jordan etc. (10.00 Uhr) 03.05. KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q2, Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) April 2021 04.05. Adecco: Ergebnis Q1 Alcon: Ergebnis Q1 AMS: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf Call 10 Uhr) Geberit: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Kühne+Nagel: GV LafargeHolcim: GV Lindt&Sprüngli: GV Meyer Burger: GV Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Schlatter: GV SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q1 Endress + Hauser AG: BMK 2020 (online) Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage April) 05.05. Cham Group: GV Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis 2020 SGKB: GV Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise April 2021 KOF Konjunkturumfragen April 06.05. Schaffner: Resultate H1 2020/21 Stadler Rail: GV Swissquote: GV Valartis: Ergebnis Q1 Vifor: GV ENR Russia: GV Orascom DH: GV Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q1 Valiant: Ergebnis Q1 07.05. Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q1 BKW: GV Datacolor: Ergebnis H1 HBM: Ergebnis 2020/21 Interroll: GV LLB: GV Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten April 2021 BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen März 2021 SNB: Devisenreserven April 2021 08.05. Zuger KB: GV 10.05. Aluflexpack: GV Vaudoise: GV 11.05. Swatch: GV (10.00 Uhr) Swiss Life: Ergebnis Q1 Castle Private: GV Orell Füssli: GV PEH: Ergebnis 2020/21 Valartis: GV EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 12.05. Partners Group: GV Zurich Insurance: Update Q1 Castle Alternative: GV Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen April 2021 Galenica: GV Idorsia: GV Molecular Partners: Interim Statement Q1 Varia US: Q1-Statement Villars: GV EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 13.05. Rapid Nutrition: GV Auffahrt - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst 17.05. Alpine Select: GV Jungfraubahn: GV BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2021 18.05. Sonova: Ergebnis 2020/21 BEKB: GV Dufry: GV (14.00 Uhr) Nebag: GV Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q1 Sensirion: GV VAT: GV BFS: Schweizerischer Immobilienpreisindex (IMPI) im Q1

