Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 20.07.2021 - 16.08.2021:
20.07.2021 06:30
20.07. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Also: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr)
       SFS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BLKB: Ergebnis H1
       Medacta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni
       Halbjahresbericht Swiss Venture Capital Report (MK)
       
21.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 08.30 Uhr)
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr)
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Valora: MK Ergebnis H1
       
22.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 15.00 Uhr)
       Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Sika: Ergebnis H1
       Belimo: Ergebnis H1
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       
23.07. Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1
       Lonza: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       
26.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       
27.07. Carlo Gavazzi: GV
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2
       Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 2021/22 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1
       
28.07. Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       CS-CFA Index Juli
       
29.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2
       Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2
       Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Calida: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, Analysten-Konferenz H1
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 08.30 Uhr)
       Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1
       
30.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Holcim: Ergebnis Q2
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SNB: Ergebnis Q2
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Produktionsreport H1
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q2
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli
       
02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli
       
03.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli)
       
04.08. GAM: Ergebnis H1
       LM Group: Ergebnis Q2
       Valiant: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Juli (mit MK)
       
05.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Glencore: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1
       VAT: Ergebnis H1
       Vifor: Ergebnis H1
       
06.08. Coltene: Ergebnis H1
       Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Firmenich: Ergebniss 2020/2021
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1
       Swissquote: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2021
       
07.08. Ems-Chemie: GV

09.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli

10.08. BCGE: Ergebnis H1
       Dufry: Ergebnis H1
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q2
       Tornos: Ergebnis H1
       
11.08. Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1
       Elma: Ergebnis H1
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2021
       Kuros: Ergebnis H1
       Novavest: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1
       
12.08. Straumann: Ergebnis Q2
       Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1
       Basler KB: Ergebnis H1
       Bell: Ergebnis H1
       Cicor: Ergebnis H1
       Comet: Ergebnis H1
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q2
       BEKB: Ergebnis H1
       
13.08. Schweiter: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli
       
16.08. Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1
       Clientis: Ergebnis H1

