4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 20.08.2021 - 16.09.2021:
20.08.2021 06:30
20.08. Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.15 Uhr)
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr)
       Adval Tech: Ergebnis H1
       Oneswissbank: Ergebnis H1
       
23.08. Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1
       Bank Linth: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       
24.08. Arbonia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Bossard: Ergebnis H1
       Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1
       Klingelnberg: GV
       LLB: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Von Roll: Ergebnis H1 
       AXA Versicherungen: Vorstellung PK-Studie (09.00 Uhr)
       Intershop: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Swissmem: MK zum ersten Halbjahr (online)
       Vetropack: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Parahotellerie im Q2
       
25.08. Allreal: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Stadler Rail: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       CS-CFA Index August
       MK UBS: Kantonaler Wettbewerbsindikator 2021
       
26.08. Givaudan: MK H1
       Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1
       Baloise: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Evolva: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Kudelski: Ergebnis H1
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1
       SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       SPS: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Valartis: Ergebnis H1
       Alpiq: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       AMAG Import AG: MK zu neuer Klima- und Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie
       Perrot Duval: Ergebnis 2020/21 (definitiv)
       Post: MK H1 + neue Strategie
       Repower: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Selecta: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.00 Uhr)
       Syngenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q2
       BFS: Volkswirtschaftliche Gesamtrechnung 2020
       
27.08. Bachem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       CFT: Ergebnis H1
       Edisun Power: Ergebnis H1
       Hiag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       ZKB: Ergebnis H1
       Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis H1
       
30.08. Warteck Invest: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer August
       
31.08. Jungfraubahn: Ergebnis H1
       Peach Property: Ergebnis H1
       Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1
       TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Varia US: Ergebnis H1
       Alpine Select: Ergebnis H1
       EEII: Ergebnis H1
       Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1 (definitiv)
       Gurit: Kapitalmarkttag
       BFS: Schätzung Nominallohnentwicklung 2021 nach dem H1
       MK KPMG: Präsentation Privatbankenstudie
       
01.09. Dormakaba: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Investis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) August 2021
       SEF Swiss Economic Forum
       SNB: Repo-Tagung
       
02.09. Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juli 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise August 2021
       Seco: BIP Q2 2021
       FuW-Forum: Vision Bank - Vision Finanzplatz Schweiz
       SEF Swiss Economic Forum
       
03.09. Plazza: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juli 2021
       
06.09. Burkhalter: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) 
       MCH: Ergebnis H1
       Zurich Forum for Sustainable Investment
       
07.09. Partners Group: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten August 2021
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       SNB: Devisenreserven August 2021
       Swiss Biotech Day 2021
       
08.09. Richemont: GV
       Belimo: Capital Markets Day (10.00 bis 15.30 Uhr)
       BKW: Ergebnis H1
       Cicor: Capital Markets Day
       Poenina: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Villars: Ergebnis H1
       GMSA: Ergebnis H1
       Logitech: GV
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis
       Swiss Medtech Day 2021
       
09.09. Swiss Re: Media Event at the Rendez-Vous 2021 
       Romande Energie: Ergebnis H1
       SF Urban: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Mobiliar: Ergebnis H1
       Asut: IoT-Konferenz 2021, Finance Forum Liechtenstein
       
10.09. Fundamenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Economiesuisse: Tag der Wirtschaft (09.00 bis 14.30 Uhr)
       Medacta: Ergebnis H1
       Roche: MK Gründerfamilie zu 125-Jubiläum
       
13.09. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen August 2021
       Helvetia: Ergebnis H1
       
14.09. Roche: Virtual Pharma Day (14.00 bis 17.00 Uhr)
       Sonova: Investorentag (ab 13.30 Uhr)
       Crealogix: Ergebnis H1
       SHL: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex August 2021
       Actares Forum: Konzernverantwortung - wie wird sie umgesetzt?
       Branchentalk Tourismus (ab 16.00 Uhr)
       
15.09. Lalique: Ergebnis H1
       Relief: Ergebnis H1
       Anlegerkonferenz Investora (1. Tag)
       
16.09. Aevis: Ergebnis H1
       Newron: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Konjunkturprognosen vom September 2021
       Anlegerkonferenz Investora (2. Tag)

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

