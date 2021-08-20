20.08. Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.15 Uhr) PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr) Adval Tech: Ergebnis H1 Oneswissbank: Ergebnis H1 23.08. Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1 Bank Linth: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 24.08. Arbonia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Bossard: Ergebnis H1 Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1 Klingelnberg: GV LLB: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Von Roll: Ergebnis H1 AXA Versicherungen: Vorstellung PK-Studie (09.00 Uhr) Intershop: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Swissmem: MK zum ersten Halbjahr (online) Vetropack: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Parahotellerie im Q2 25.08. Allreal: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Stadler Rail: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) CS-CFA Index August MK UBS: Kantonaler Wettbewerbsindikator 2021 26.08. Givaudan: MK H1 Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1 Baloise: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Evolva: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kudelski: Ergebnis H1 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1 SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) SPS: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Valartis: Ergebnis H1 Alpiq: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 AMAG Import AG: MK zu neuer Klima- und Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Perrot Duval: Ergebnis 2020/21 (definitiv) Post: MK H1 + neue Strategie Repower: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Selecta: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.00 Uhr) Syngenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr) BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q2 BFS: Volkswirtschaftliche Gesamtrechnung 2020 27.08. Bachem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) CFT: Ergebnis H1 Edisun Power: Ergebnis H1 Hiag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) ZKB: Ergebnis H1 Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis H1 30.08. Warteck Invest: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer August 31.08. Jungfraubahn: Ergebnis H1 Peach Property: Ergebnis H1 Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1 TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Varia US: Ergebnis H1 Alpine Select: Ergebnis H1 EEII: Ergebnis H1 Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1 (definitiv) Gurit: Kapitalmarkttag BFS: Schätzung Nominallohnentwicklung 2021 nach dem H1 MK KPMG: Präsentation Privatbankenstudie 01.09. Dormakaba: Ergebnis 2020/21 Investis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1 BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) August 2021 SEF Swiss Economic Forum SNB: Repo-Tagung 02.09. Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juli 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise August 2021 Seco: BIP Q2 2021 FuW-Forum: Vision Bank - Vision Finanzplatz Schweiz SEF Swiss Economic Forum 03.09. Plazza: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juli 2021 06.09. Burkhalter: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) MCH: Ergebnis H1 Zurich Forum for Sustainable Investment 07.09. Partners Group: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten August 2021 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung SNB: Devisenreserven August 2021 Swiss Biotech Day 2021 08.09. Richemont: GV Belimo: Capital Markets Day (10.00 bis 15.30 Uhr) BKW: Ergebnis H1 Cicor: Capital Markets Day Poenina: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Villars: Ergebnis H1 GMSA: Ergebnis H1 Logitech: GV EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Swiss Medtech Day 2021 09.09. Swiss Re: Media Event at the Rendez-Vous 2021 Romande Energie: Ergebnis H1 SF Urban: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Mobiliar: Ergebnis H1 Asut: IoT-Konferenz 2021, Finance Forum Liechtenstein 10.09. Fundamenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Economiesuisse: Tag der Wirtschaft (09.00 bis 14.30 Uhr) Medacta: Ergebnis H1 Roche: MK Gründerfamilie zu 125-Jubiläum 13.09. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen August 2021 Helvetia: Ergebnis H1 14.09. Roche: Virtual Pharma Day (14.00 bis 17.00 Uhr) Sonova: Investorentag (ab 13.30 Uhr) Crealogix: Ergebnis H1 SHL: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex August 2021 Actares Forum: Konzernverantwortung - wie wird sie umgesetzt? Branchentalk Tourismus (ab 16.00 Uhr) 15.09. Lalique: Ergebnis H1 Relief: Ergebnis H1 Anlegerkonferenz Investora (1. Tag) 16.09. Aevis: Ergebnis H1 Newron: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Konjunkturprognosen vom September 2021 Anlegerkonferenz Investora (2. Tag)

