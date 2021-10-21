4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 21.10.2021 - 17.11.2021:
21.10.2021 06:30
21.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       GAM: Interim Statement Q3
       Huber+Suhner: Umsatz/Auftragseingang 9 Mte
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Web Conf. 09.30 Uhr)
       Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3
       FuW Indexing Forum 2021
       
22.10. Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3
       HBM: Ergebnis H1
       Rieter: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)

25.10. MK Swico: Swiss Software Industry Survey 2021

26.10. Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Arbonia: Capital Markets Day (10.15 - 16.30 Uhr)
       Bucher: Umsatz Q3
       KOF: Tourismusprognose (Online-MK)
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q3
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       SIG Combibloc: Q3 Trading Statement (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: MK zu TV der Zukunft

27.10. Bossard: Capital Market Day
       Datacolor: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Sulzer: Umsatz/Auftragseingang 9 Mte
       Crealogix: GV
       IKEA AG: Media Round-Table mit CEO
       LLB: Publikation neue Finanzziele
       CS-CFA Index Oktober

28.10. Clariant: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Straumann: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Dufry: Trading Statement Q3 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Molecular Partners: Interim Management Statement Q3
       Ems-Chemie: Umsatz 9 Monate
       LLB: Investorentag (14.00 bis 16.00 Uhr)
       Polyphor: aoGV (Fusion mit Enbiotix)

29.10. Holcim: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       BKW: Capital Markets Day (ab 9.30 Uhr)
       CFT: Ergebnis Q3
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       SNB: Ergebnis Q3
       Glencore: Produktionsreport Q3
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober

01.11. KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q4
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2021

02.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3
       AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2021/22
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2021
       
03.11. Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis Q3
       Vontobel: Update Q3

04.11. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3
       PEH: Ergebnis H1
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.30 Uhr, Zürich)
       Züblin: Ergebnis H1
       Autoneum: Analysten- und Medienanlass (ab 09.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q3
       Valiant: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2021
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober)
       Retail Forum Switzerland

05.11. SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2021
       MK: Schweizer Handel bis 2030 

08.11. Lem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2021
       1. VSV Jahreskongress (ab 13.00 Uhr)

09.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3
       Bobst: Analysten- und Medienkonferenz
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       Finance Forum St. Gallen 2021

10.11. Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2021
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis

11.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte
       SNB: Geldmarkt-Apero (ab 18.30 Uhr)
       Varia US: Q3-Statement
       IAZI: MK Immobilienmarkt Schweiz

12.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       LM Group: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2021
       Scienceindustries: Jahres-MK
       IAZI: Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2021

15.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr)
       Allreal: Investorentag
       Dormakaba: Capital Markets Day

16.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Schweizerischer Immobilienpreisindex (IMPI) im Q3

17.11. Aryzta: GV
       Datacolor: Dividende/Geschäftsbericht 2020/21
       Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1
       Digital Finance Forum Liechtenstein

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

