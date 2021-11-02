4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 02.11.2021 - 29.11.2021:
02.11.2021 06:30
02.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2021/22 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2021
       Forum Schweizerische Management Gesellschaft

03.11. Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis Q3
       Vontobel: Update Q3
       
04.11. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3, Investor Day (09.45 - 13.45 Uhr CET)
       Addex: Ergebnis Q3
       PEH: Ergebnis H1
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.30 Uhr, Zürich)
       Autoneum: Analysten- und Medienanlass (ab 09.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q3
       Valiant: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2021
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober)
       Retail Forum Switzerland

05.11. SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2021
       MK: Schweizer Handel bis 2030 

08.11. Lem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2021
       1. VSV Jahreskongress (ab 13.00 Uhr)

09.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3
       Bobst: Analysten- und Medienkonferenz
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       UBS: UBS European Conference 2021
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       Finance Forum St. Gallen 2021

10.11. Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2021
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3
       Züblin: Ergebnis H1
       Barry Callebaut: BMK 2020/21
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis
       
11.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte
       SNB: Geldmarkt-Apero (ab 18.30 Uhr)
       Varia US: Q3-Statement
       IAZI: MK Immobilienmarkt Schweiz

12.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       LM Group: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2021
       Scienceindustries: Jahres-MK
       IAZI: Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2021

15.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr), MK H1
       Allreal: Investorentag
       Comet: Virtual Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.00 Uhr)
       Dormakaba: Capital Markets Day
       
16.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Schweizerischer Immobilienpreisindex (IMPI) im Q3
       
17.11. Aryzta: GV
       Datacolor: Dividende/Geschäftsbericht 2020/21
       Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Re: Globaler Wirtschafts- und Versicherungsmarkt-Ausblick
       Digital Finance Forum Liechtenstein
       
18.11. Holcim: Capital Markets Day
       Zurich Insurance: Investor Day
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2021
       BFS: Produktions-, Auftrags-, Umsatzstatistik sekundärer Sektor Q3

19.11. Keine Termine

22.11. Julius Bär: Verwaltete Vermögen 10 Mte

23.11. Clariant: Capital Market Day
       U-blox: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.30 Uhr)
       
24.11. Inficon: Technology Day (10.00 - 15.00 Uhr)
       CS-CFA Index November
       
25.11. Swiss Life: Investor Day
       Calida: Capital Markets Day (ab 10.30 Uhr)
       Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1
       
26.11. Dottikon ES: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q3
       Seco: BIP Q3 2021
       
29.11. Aryzta: Umsatz Q1

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

ys/

(AWP)

 
