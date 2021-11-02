02.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2021/22 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3 Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2021 Forum Schweizerische Management Gesellschaft 03.11. Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis Q3 Vontobel: Update Q3 04.11. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3, Investor Day (09.45 - 13.45 Uhr CET) Addex: Ergebnis Q3 PEH: Ergebnis H1 Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.30 Uhr, Zürich) Autoneum: Analysten- und Medienanlass (ab 09.00 Uhr) Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q3 Valiant: Ergebnis 9 Mte BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2021 KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober) Retail Forum Switzerland 05.11. SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2021 MK: Schweizer Handel bis 2030 08.11. Lem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2021 1. VSV Jahreskongress (ab 13.00 Uhr) 09.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 Bobst: Analysten- und Medienkonferenz PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 UBS: UBS European Conference 2021 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung Finance Forum St. Gallen 2021 10.11. Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2020/21 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2021 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3 Züblin: Ergebnis H1 Barry Callebaut: BMK 2020/21 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 11.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte SNB: Geldmarkt-Apero (ab 18.30 Uhr) Varia US: Q3-Statement IAZI: MK Immobilienmarkt Schweiz 12.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) LM Group: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2021 Scienceindustries: Jahres-MK IAZI: Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2021 15.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr), MK H1 Allreal: Investorentag Comet: Virtual Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.00 Uhr) Dormakaba: Capital Markets Day 16.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Schweizerischer Immobilienpreisindex (IMPI) im Q3 17.11. Aryzta: GV Datacolor: Dividende/Geschäftsbericht 2020/21 Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Re: Globaler Wirtschafts- und Versicherungsmarkt-Ausblick Digital Finance Forum Liechtenstein 18.11. Holcim: Capital Markets Day Zurich Insurance: Investor Day EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2021 BFS: Produktions-, Auftrags-, Umsatzstatistik sekundärer Sektor Q3 19.11. Keine Termine 22.11. Julius Bär: Verwaltete Vermögen 10 Mte 23.11. Clariant: Capital Market Day U-blox: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.30 Uhr) 24.11. Inficon: Technology Day (10.00 - 15.00 Uhr) CS-CFA Index November 25.11. Swiss Life: Investor Day Calida: Capital Markets Day (ab 10.30 Uhr) Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1 26.11. Dottikon ES: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q3 Seco: BIP Q3 2021 29.11. Aryzta: Umsatz Q1
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
ys/
(AWP)