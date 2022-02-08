4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 08.02.2022 - 07.03.2022:
08.02.2022 06:30
08.02. AMS Osram: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz 2021
       Idorsia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 

09.02. DKSH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Vontobel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis
       Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a.

10.02. ABB: CMD E-Mobility Division (ab 14.00 Uhr)
       Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/10.30 Uhr)
       Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/13.00 Uhr)
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Januar 2022
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Leonteq: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Freiburger KB: BMK 2021
       LM Group: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Tourismusstatistik 2020

11.02. Bell: Ergebnis 2021
       Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Mobimo: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       ZKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Xlife Sciences AG: 1. Handelstag am Sparks-Segment der SIX
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Januar 2022

14.02. Temenos: Ergebnis Q4/GJ 2021 (Conf. Call 19.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Januar 2022

15.02. Alcon: Ergebnis Q4
       Straumann: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Temenos: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr, virtuell)
       Basilea: Ergebnis 2021
       Bühler: BMK 2021
       Coop: BMK 2021 (online)
       Glencore: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q4 2021

16.02. Alcon: Conf. Call Q4
       Clariant: Ergebnis 2021
       Schindler: Ergebnis 2021
       Cembra: Ergebnis 2021
       SGKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise: BMK 2021

17.02. Nestlé: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/14.00 Uhr)
       Vifor: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       BCV: Ergebnis 2021
       GAM: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis 2021
       SPS: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Valiant: Ergebnis 2021
       Helsana: BMK 2021
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Januar 2022
       SNB: Ergebnis Zahlungsmittelumfrage bei Unternehmen

18.02. Sika: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis 2021
       Dätwyler: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Sulzer: Ergebnis 2021
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q4

22.02. BCGE: Ergebnis 2021
       CPH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Medmix: Ergebnis 2021
       Novavest: Ergebnis 2021 (definitiv)
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2021
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis 2021
       Also: Ergebnis 2021

23.02. BLKB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       EFG International: Ergebnis 2021
       Kudelski: Ergebnis 2021
       Siegfried: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 /13.30 Uhr) 
       Valora: Ergebnis 2021
       Zehnder: Ergebnis 2021
       CS-CFA Index Februar

24.02. Adecco: Ergebnis Q4 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Alpiq: BMK 2021
       Basler KB: Ergebnis 2021
       Elma: Ergebnis 2021
       AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis 2021
       Schweiz Tourismus: Jahres-MK
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q4
       BFS: Logiernächte Dezember/GJ 2021 

25.02. Holcim: Ergebnis 2021
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr)
       Bank Linth: Ergebnis 2021
       Bobst: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis 2021
       LLB: Ergebnis 2021
       Titlisbahnen: GV
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Januar

28.02. BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Januar
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Februar 
       Seco: BIP Q4 2021

01.03. Swiss Life: Ergebnis 2021
       Arbonia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Bellevue: Ergebnis 2021
       Feintool: Ergebnis 2021 
       Gurit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Implenia: Ergebnis 2021
       Intershop: Ergebnis 2021
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis 2021
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis 2021
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis 2021
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       MK CS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt 2022
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Februar 2022

02.03. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Autoneum: Ergebnis 2021
       Bossard: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Bucher: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 15.00)
       Dormakaba: Ergebnis H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Ina Invest: Ergebnis 2021
       Orior: Ergebnis 2021

03.03. Logitech: Analyst & Investor Day (ab 15 Uhr)
       Forbo: Ergebnis 2021
       Inficon: Ergebnis 2021
       Kardex: Ergebnis 2021
       Meier Tobler: Ergebnis 2021
       Raiffeisen: Ergebnis 2021
       SoftwareONE: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       VAT: Ergebnis 2021
       VZ Holding: Ergebnis 2021
       Swiss: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Februar 2022

04.03. Novartis: GV
       Calida: Ergebnis 2021
       Coltene: Ergebnis 2021
       Comet: Ergebnis 2021
       Emmi: Ergebnis 2021
       Schweiter: Ergebnis 2021
       SFS: Ergebnis 2021
       Starrag: Ergebnis 2021
       Zug Estates: Ergebnis 2021

07.03. UBS: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021
       Belimo: Ergebnis 2021
       SIX Group AG: Jahres-MK 2021 (Ergebnis 07.30 Uhr)
       SNB: Ergebnis 2021 (definitiv)
       Tornos: Ergebnis 2021
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Februar 2021
       BFS: Logiernächte Januar
       SNB: Devisenreserven Februar 2022

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

kae

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Kalender anzeigen