10.02. ABB: CMD E-Mobility Division (ab 14.00 Uhr) Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/10.30 Uhr) Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/13.00 Uhr) Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Januar 2022 Glarner KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Leonteq: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Freiburger KB: BMK 2021 LM Group: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Tourismusstatistik 2020 11.02. Bell: Ergebnis 2021 Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Mobimo: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) ZKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Xlife Sciences AG: 1. Handelstag am Sparks-Segment der SIX (ab 15.00 Uhr) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Januar 2022 14.02. Temenos: Ergebnis Q4/GJ 2021 (Conf. Call 19.00 Uhr) BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Januar 2022 15.02. Alcon: Ergebnis Q4 Straumann: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Temenos: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr, virtuell) Basilea: Ergebnis 2021 Bühler: BMK 2021 Coop: BMK 2021 (online) Glencore: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q4 2021 16.02. Alcon: Conf. Call Q4 Clariant: Ergebnis 2021 Schindler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Cembra: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) SGKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise: BMK 2021 MK Klara: Präsentation der Stategie 17.02. Nestlé: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/14.00 Uhr) Vifor: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) BCV: Ergebnis 2021 GAM: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis 2021 SPS: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Valiant: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Helsana: BMK 2021 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Januar 2022 SNB: Ergebnis Zahlungsmittelumfrage bei Unternehmen 18.02. Sika: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 BB Biotech: Ergebnis 2021 Dätwyler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr), BMK 2021 Sulzer: Ergebnis 2021 Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Industrieproduktion Q4 22.02. BCGE: Ergebnis 2021 CPH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Medmix: Ergebnis 2021 Montana Aerospace: Umsatz 2021 Novavest: Ergebnis 2021 (definitiv) PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2021 Walliser KB: Ergebnis 2021 Also: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) 23.02. BLKB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 EFG International: Ergebnis 2021 Kudelski: Ergebnis 2021 Siegfried: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 /13.30 Uhr) Valora: Ergebnis 2021 Zehnder: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 CS-CFA Index Februar 24.02. Adecco: Ergebnis Q4 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Alpiq: BMK 2021 Basler KB: Ergebnis 2021 Elma: Ergebnis 2021 AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis 2021 Schweiz Tourismus: Jahres-MK BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q4 BFS: Logiernächte Dezember/GJ 2021 25.02. Holcim: Ergebnis 2021 Swiss Re: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr) Bank Linth: Ergebnis 2021 Bobst: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Energiedienst: Ergebnis 2021 LLB: Ergebnis 2021 Titlisbahnen: GV BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Januar 28.02. BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Januar KOF Konjunkturbarometer Februar Seco: BIP Q4 2021 01.03. Swiss Life: Ergebnis 2021 Arbonia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Bellevue: Ergebnis 2021 Feintool: Ergebnis 2021 Gurit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Implenia: Ergebnis 2021 Intershop: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis 2021 Oerlikon: Ergebnis 2021 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis 2021 BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz MK CS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt 2022 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Februar 2022 02.03. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Autoneum: Ergebnis 2021 Bossard: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Bucher: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 15.00) Dormakaba: Ergebnis H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Ina Invest: Ergebnis 2021 Orior: Ergebnis 2021 03.03. Logitech: Analyst & Investor Day (ab 15 Uhr) Forbo: Ergebnis 2021 Inficon: Ergebnis 2021 Kardex: Ergebnis 2021 Meier Tobler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Raiffeisen: Ergebnis 2021 SoftwareONE: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) VAT: Ergebnis 2021 VZ Holding: Ergebnis 2021 Swiss: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Februar 2022 04.03. Novartis: GV Calida: Ergebnis 2021 Coltene: Ergebnis 2021 (Medienkonferenz 10.00 Uhr) Comet: Ergebnis 2021 Emmi: Ergebnis 2021 Schweiter: Ergebnis 2021 SFS: Ergebnis 2021 Starrag: Ergebnis 2021 Zug Estates: Ergebnis 2021 07.03. UBS: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021 Belimo: Ergebnis 2021 SNB: Ergebnis 2021 (definitiv) Tornos: Ergebnis 2021 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Februar 2021 BFS: Logiernächte Januar SNB: Devisenreserven Februar 2022 08.03. Allreal: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Ascom: Ergebnis 2021 Dufry: Ergebnis 2021 Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis 2021 Galenica: Ergebnis 2021 Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis 2021 Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis 2021 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis 2021 VP Bank: Ergebnis 2021 Lindt&Sprüngli: BMK 2021 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a. 09.03. Geberit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Plazza: Ergebnis 2021 Rieter: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) SIX Group AG: Jahres-MK 2021 (Ergebnis 07.30 Uhr) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a.

