4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 17.02.2022 - 16.03.2022:
17.02.2022 06:30
17.02. Nestlé: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/14.00 Uhr)
       Vifor: Ergebnis 2021 
       BCV: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       GAM: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis 2021
       SPS: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Valiant: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Helsana: BMK 2021
       Nidwaldner Kantonalbank: BMK 2021
       Obwaldner Kantonalbank: BMK 2021
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Januar 2022
       SNB: Ergebnis Zahlungsmittelumfrage bei Unternehmen
       
18.02. Sika: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis 2021
       Dätwyler: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Sulzer: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q4
       
21.02. Keine Termine

22.02. BCGE: Ergebnis 2021
       CPH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Medmix: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Montana Aerospace: Umsatz 2021
       Novavest: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2021
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Also: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       auto-schweiz: Jahres-MK
       MK CS: KMU-Studie 2022
       
23.02. BLKB: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       EFG International: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Kudelski: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Siegfried: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 /13.30 Uhr) 
       Valora: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Zehnder: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       SBV: Jahres-MK (online)
       CS-CFA Index Februar
       
24.02. Adecco: Ergebnis Q4 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       Alpiq: BMK 2021
       Basler KB: Ergebnis 2021
       Elma: Ergebnis 2021
       AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis 2021
       Schweiz Tourismus: Jahres-MK
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q4
       BFS: Logiernächte Dezember/GJ 2021 
       
25.02. Holcim: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr)
       Bank Linth: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Bobst: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       LLB: Ergebnis 2021
       Titlisbahnen: GV
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Januar
       
28.02. Ina Invest: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Januar
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Februar
       Seco: BIP Q4 2021
       
01.03. Swiss Life: Ergebnis 2021
       Arbonia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Bellevue: Ergebnis 2021
       Feintool: Ergebnis 2021 
       Gurit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Implenia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr)
       Intershop: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis 2021
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis 2021
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis 2021
       Bellevue: BMK 2021
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       MK CS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt 2022
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Februar
       
02.03. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Autoneum: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Bossard: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Bucher: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Dormakaba: Ergebnis H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Orior: Ergebnis 2021
       Swissmem: Jahres-MK
       
03.03. Logitech: Analyst & Investor Day (ab 15 Uhr)
       Forbo: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Inficon: Ergebnis 2021
       Kardex: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Meier Tobler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Raiffeisen: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       SoftwareONE: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       VAT: Ergebnis 2021
       VZ Holding: Ergebnis 2021
       Swiss: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Februar
       
04.03. Novartis: GV (14.00 Uhr)
       Calida: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Coltene: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Comet: Ergebnis 2021
       Emmi: Ergebnis 2021
       Schweiter: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       SFS: Ergebnis 2021
       Starrag: Ergebnis 2021
       Zug Estates: Ergebnis 2021
       MK SchillingReport 2022
       
07.03. UBS: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021
       Belimo: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       SNB: Ergebnis 2021 (definitiv)
       Tornos: Ergebnis 2021
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Februar
       BFS: Logiernächte Januar
       SNB: Devisenreserven Februar
       
08.03. Allreal: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Ascom: Ergebnis 2021
       Dufry: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis 2021 
       Galenica: Ergebnis 2021
       Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis 2021
       Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       VP Bank: Ergebnis 2021
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a. 
       
09.03. Geberit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Plazza: Ergebnis 2021
       Rieter: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       SIX Group AG: Jahres-MK 2021 (Ergebnis 07.30 Uhr)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis
       Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a. 
       
10.03. Credit Suisse: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021
       Baloise: Ergebnis 2021
       Cicor: Ergebnis 2021
       Evolva: Ergebnis 2021
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Februar 2022
       TX Group: Ergebnis 2021
       Bank Avera: BMK 2021
       Clientis: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       
11.03. Zurich Insurance: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021
       Medacta: Ergebnis 2021
       Medartis: Ergebnis 2021
       Mikron: Ergebnis 2021
       Mobilezone: Ergebnis 2021
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis 2021
       U-blox: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Oneswissbank: Ergebnis 2021
       
14.03. Aryzta: Ergebnis H1
       Hiag: Ergebnis 2021
       Hochdorf: Ergebnis + BMK 2021
       LGT Bank AG: Ergebnis 2021
       Seco: Konjunkturprognosen vom Frühling
       
15.03. Roche: GV
       BKW: Ergebnis 2021
       Bystronic: Ergebnis 2021
       Crealogix: Ergebnis H1
       Formulafirst: Ergebnis 2021
       Komax: Ergebnis 2021
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis 2021
       Newron: Ergebnis 2021
       Polypeptide: Ergebnis 2021
       Sensirion: Ergebnis 2021
       Stadler Rail: Ergebnis 2021
       Tecan: Ergebnis 2021
       Vetropack: Ergebnis 2021
       V-Zug: Ergebnis 2021
       SwissBanking: Jahres-MK
       Minoteries: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Februar
       MK CS: Thema Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Februar
       
16.03. APG SGA: Ergebnis 2021
       BVZ: Ergebnis 2021
       Dätwyler: GV (17.00 Uhr)
       Fundamenta: Ergebnis 2021
       Kuros: Ergebnis 2021
       Von Roll: Ergebnis 2021

(AWP)

 
