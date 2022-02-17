17.02. Nestlé: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/14.00 Uhr) Vifor: Ergebnis 2021 BCV: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) GAM: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis 2021 SPS: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Valiant: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Helsana: BMK 2021 Nidwaldner Kantonalbank: BMK 2021 Obwaldner Kantonalbank: BMK 2021 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Januar 2022 SNB: Ergebnis Zahlungsmittelumfrage bei Unternehmen 18.02. Sika: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 BB Biotech: Ergebnis 2021 Dätwyler: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Sulzer: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Industrieproduktion Q4 21.02. Keine Termine 22.02. BCGE: Ergebnis 2021 CPH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Medmix: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Montana Aerospace: Umsatz 2021 Novavest: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2021 Walliser KB: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Also: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) auto-schweiz: Jahres-MK MK CS: KMU-Studie 2022 23.02. BLKB: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 EFG International: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Kudelski: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Siegfried: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 /13.30 Uhr) Valora: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Zehnder: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 SBV: Jahres-MK (online) CS-CFA Index Februar 24.02. Adecco: Ergebnis Q4 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Alpiq: BMK 2021 Basler KB: Ergebnis 2021 Elma: Ergebnis 2021 AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis 2021 Schweiz Tourismus: Jahres-MK BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q4 BFS: Logiernächte Dezember/GJ 2021 25.02. Holcim: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr) Bank Linth: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Bobst: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Energiedienst: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) LLB: Ergebnis 2021 Titlisbahnen: GV BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Januar 28.02. Ina Invest: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Januar KOF Konjunkturbarometer Februar Seco: BIP Q4 2021 01.03. Swiss Life: Ergebnis 2021 Arbonia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Bellevue: Ergebnis 2021 Feintool: Ergebnis 2021 Gurit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Implenia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr) Intershop: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis 2021 Oerlikon: Ergebnis 2021 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis 2021 Bellevue: BMK 2021 BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz MK CS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt 2022 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Februar 02.03. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Autoneum: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Bossard: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Bucher: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Dormakaba: Ergebnis H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Orior: Ergebnis 2021 Swissmem: Jahres-MK 03.03. Logitech: Analyst & Investor Day (ab 15 Uhr) Forbo: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Inficon: Ergebnis 2021 Kardex: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Meier Tobler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Raiffeisen: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) SoftwareONE: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) VAT: Ergebnis 2021 VZ Holding: Ergebnis 2021 Swiss: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Februar 04.03. Novartis: GV (14.00 Uhr) Calida: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Coltene: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Comet: Ergebnis 2021 Emmi: Ergebnis 2021 Schweiter: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 SFS: Ergebnis 2021 Starrag: Ergebnis 2021 Zug Estates: Ergebnis 2021 MK SchillingReport 2022 07.03. UBS: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021 Belimo: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 SNB: Ergebnis 2021 (definitiv) Tornos: Ergebnis 2021 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Februar BFS: Logiernächte Januar SNB: Devisenreserven Februar 08.03. Allreal: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Ascom: Ergebnis 2021 Dufry: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis 2021 Galenica: Ergebnis 2021 Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis 2021 Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) VP Bank: Ergebnis 2021 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a. 09.03. Geberit: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Plazza: Ergebnis 2021 Rieter: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) SIX Group AG: Jahres-MK 2021 (Ergebnis 07.30 Uhr) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a. 10.03. Credit Suisse: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021 Baloise: Ergebnis 2021 Cicor: Ergebnis 2021 Evolva: Ergebnis 2021 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Februar 2022 TX Group: Ergebnis 2021 Bank Avera: BMK 2021 Clientis: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 11.03. Zurich Insurance: Publikation Geschäftsbericht 2021 Medacta: Ergebnis 2021 Medartis: Ergebnis 2021 Mikron: Ergebnis 2021 Mobilezone: Ergebnis 2021 Orell Füssli: Ergebnis 2021 U-blox: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Oneswissbank: Ergebnis 2021 14.03. Aryzta: Ergebnis H1 Hiag: Ergebnis 2021 Hochdorf: Ergebnis + BMK 2021 LGT Bank AG: Ergebnis 2021 Seco: Konjunkturprognosen vom Frühling 15.03. Roche: GV BKW: Ergebnis 2021 Bystronic: Ergebnis 2021 Crealogix: Ergebnis H1 Formulafirst: Ergebnis 2021 Komax: Ergebnis 2021 Metall Zug: Ergebnis 2021 Newron: Ergebnis 2021 Polypeptide: Ergebnis 2021 Sensirion: Ergebnis 2021 Stadler Rail: Ergebnis 2021 Tecan: Ergebnis 2021 Vetropack: Ergebnis 2021 V-Zug: Ergebnis 2021 SwissBanking: Jahres-MK Minoteries: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Februar MK CS: Thema Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Februar 16.03. APG SGA: Ergebnis 2021 BVZ: Ergebnis 2021 Dätwyler: GV (17.00 Uhr) Fundamenta: Ergebnis 2021 Kuros: Ergebnis 2021 Von Roll: Ergebnis 2021
