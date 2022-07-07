4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 07.07.2022 - 03.08.2022:
07.07.2022 06:30
07.07. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni 2021, Seco: Bericht zu den Auswirkungen der 
             Personenfreizügigkeit auf den Arbeitsmarkt und Sozialversicherungen
             BFS: Logiernächte Mai
             SNB: Devisenreserven Juni 2022
             Raiffeisen: Anlageausblick H2 (virtuell)
             
08.07. Talenthouse: aoGV (Wahl neue Revisionsstelle)
       MK Willis Towers Watson: Pension Risk Studie 2022
       
11.07. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1
       Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1
       
12.07. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2022
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 
       
13.07. BKW: MK Stand zum Stand der Stilllegung des KKW Mühleberg
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 
       
14.07. Partners Group: AuM H1 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr)
       MK Seca: Halbjahresbericht Swiss Venture Capital Report
       BFS: Parahotellerie Q1
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2022
       
15.07. Richemont: Umsatz Q1
       Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       BCN: Ergebnis H1
       DKSH: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Juni
       
18.07. Keine Termine vorhanden

19.07. Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Migros Bank: Ergebnis H1
       Rieter: Ergebnis H1
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/Q2 2022
       BFS: Bauinvestitionen in der Schweiz 2021
       
20.07. Barry Callebaut: Umsatz/Volumen 9 Mte
       BLKB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Valora: Ergebnis H1
       Also: Ergebnis H1
       
21.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2
       Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr)
       Bossard: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.45 Uhr)
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1
       Medmix: Ergebnis H1
       Leclanché: GV (to be confirmed)
       
22.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1
       Schindler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Sika: Ergebnis H1
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1
       V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       SIX Group AG: Ergebnis H1
       
25.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1
       Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf Call 14.00 Uhr)
       
26.07. UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Belimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Bobst: Ergebnis H1
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV (ohne physische Teilnahme)
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2
       Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1
       SIG Group: Ergebnis H1
       
27.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2
       Holcim: Ergebnis H1
       Autoneum: Ergebnis H1
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       CS-CFA Index Juli
       
28.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Clariant: Ergebnis H1
       Comet: Ergebnis H1
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 14 Uhr)
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1
       Calida: Ergebnis H1
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       Meier Tobler: Ergebnis H1
       Oneswissbank: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1
       
29.07. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q2
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Ergebnis H1
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Produktionsreport H1
       Medacta: Umsatz H1
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli
       
02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli)
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2022
03.08. GAM: Ergebnis H1
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2
       CFT: Umsatz H1
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2022
       KOF: Beschäftigungsindikator Q3

