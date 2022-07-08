08.07. Talenthouse: aoGV (Wahl neue Revisionsstelle) MK Willis Towers Watson: Pension Risk Studie 2022 11.07. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1 Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1 12.07. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2022 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 13.07. BKW: MK Stand zum Stand der Stilllegung des KKW Mühleberg EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 14.07. Partners Group: AuM H1 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr) MK Seca: Halbjahresbericht Swiss Venture Capital Report BFS: Parahotellerie Q1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2022 15.07. Richemont: Umsatz Q1 Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 BCN: Ergebnis H1 DKSH: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Juni 18.07. Keine Termine vorhanden 19.07. Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Migros Bank: Ergebnis H1 Rieter: Ergebnis H1 Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/Q2 2022 BFS: Bauinvestitionen in der Schweiz 2021 20.07. Barry Callebaut: Umsatz/Volumen 9 Mte BLKB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Valora: Ergebnis H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 21.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr) Bossard: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.45 Uhr) CPH: Ergebnis H1 EFG International: Ergebnis H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 Medmix: Ergebnis H1 Leclanché: GV 22.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 9.00 Uhr) Schindler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) SIX Group AG: Ergebnis H1 25.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf Call 14.00 Uhr) 26.07. Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Belimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Bobst: Ergebnis H1 Carlo Gavazzi: GV (ohne physische Teilnahme) Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 SIG Group: Ergebnis H1 27.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 Holcim: Ergebnis H1 Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 CS-CFA Index Juli 28.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Clariant: Ergebnis H1 Comet: Ergebnis H1 Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 14 Uhr) Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 Kardex: Ergebnis H1 Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 Calida: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: MK H1 Lem: Ergebnis Q1 Meier Tobler: Ergebnis H1 Oneswissbank: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 29.07. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q2 Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Forbo: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Ergebnis H1 APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Produktionsreport H1 Medacta: Umsatz H1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q2 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli 02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2022 03.08. GAM: Ergebnis H1 Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 CFT: Umsatz H1 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2022 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3 04.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2 VAT: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Ergebnis H1 Swiss: Ergebnis H1 Valiant: Ergebnis H1 Vifor: Ergebnis H1

