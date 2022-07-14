14.07. Partners Group: AuM H1 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr) Seca: Swiss Venture Capital Report H1 BFS: Parahotellerie Q1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2022 15.07. Richemont: Umsatz Q1 Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 DKSH: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Juni 18.07. Keine Termine vorhanden 19.07. Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Migros Bank: Ergebnis H1 Rieter: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/Q2 2022 BFS: Bauinvestitionen 2021 20.07. Barry Callebaut: Umsatz/Volumen 9 Mte BLKB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Valora: Ergebnis H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 21.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr) Bossard: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.45 Uhr) CPH: Ergebnis H1 EFG International: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.45 Uhr) Medmix: Ergebnis H1 22.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Schindler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) SIX: Ergebnis H1 25.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) 26.07. Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Belimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Carlo Gavazzi: GV (ohne physische Teilnahme) Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 SIG Group: Ergebnis H1 27.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 Holcim: Ergebnis H1 Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 CS-CFA Index Juli 28.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Clariant: Ergebnis H1 Comet: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Webcast 15.00 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 Calida: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: MK H1 Lem: Ergebnis Q1 Meier Tobler: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 29.07. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Forbo: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Ergebnis H1 APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Produktionsreport H1 Medacta: Umsatz H1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q2 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli 01.08. Feiertag: SIX geschlossen - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst 02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2022 03.08. GAM: Ergebnis H1 Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 CFT: Umsatz H1 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2022 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3 04.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis H1 VAT: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Ergebnis H1 Swiss: Ergebnis H1 Valiant: Ergebnis H1 Vifor: Ergebnis H1 05.08. Coltene: Ergebnis H1 Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Logiernächte Juni/H1 SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2022 KOF Konjunkturumfragen Juli 08.08. Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1 Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q2 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2021 09.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 Dufry: Ergebnis H1 Galenica: Ergebnis H1 BCGE: Ergebnis H1 10.08. Kuros: Ergebnis H1 Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 Tornos: Ergebnis H1 BEKB: Ergebnis H1 Bell: Ergebnis H1

