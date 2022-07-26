4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 26.07.2022 - 22.08.2022:
26.07.2022 06:30
26.07. Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV (ohne physische Teilnahme)
       Idorsia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SIG Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       
27.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 8.15/10.30 Uhr)
       Holcim: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       CS-CFA Index Juli
       
28.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Clariant: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Comet: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Webcast 15.00 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 8.30 Uhr)
       Calida: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Graubündner KB: MK H1
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       Meier Tobler: Ergebnis H1
       Spexis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       
29.07. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Ergebnis H1
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Produktionsreport H1
       Medacta: Umsatz H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q2
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli
       
01.08. Feiertag: SIX geschlossen - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst

02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli)
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2022
       
03.08. GAM: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30)
       CFT: Umsatz H1
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2022
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3
       
04.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis H1
       VAT: Ergebnis H1 (definitiv)
       Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1
       Valiant: Ergebnis H1
       Vifor: Ergebnis H1
       
05.08. Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00)
       Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Logiernächte Juni/H1
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2022
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Juli
       
08.08. Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q2
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2021
       
09.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2
       Dufry: Ergebnis H1
       Galenica: Ergebnis H1
       BCGE: Ergebnis H1
       
10.08. Kuros: Ergebnis H1
       Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Tornos: Ergebnis H1
       BEKB: Ergebnis H1
       Bell: Ergebnis H1
       
11.08. Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1
       Ascom: Ergebnis H1
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2022
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1
       Schlatter: Ergebnis H1
       Ascom: MK H1
       Basler KB: Ergebnis H1
       Cicor: Ergebnis H1
       Novavest: Ergebnis H1
       SHL: aoGV (Wahlen VR etc)
       
12.08. VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1

13.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr)

15.08. Elma: Ergebnis H1
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2022
       
16.08. Straumann: Ergebnis H1
       Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis H1
       Medartis: Ergebnis H1
       Orior: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Basilea: Ergebnis H1
       Clientis: Ergebnis H1
       Talenthouse: Q2 Update
       BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q2
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Juli
       
17.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1
       Gurit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Implenia: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Schweiter: Ergebnis H1
       SGKB: Ergebnis H1
       Tecan: Ergebnis H1
       VP Bank: Ergebnis H1
       EEII: Ergebnis H1
       Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1
       Komax: Ergebnis H1
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q2
       Sportradar: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       
18.08. Geberit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       BCV: Ergebnis H1
       Emmi: Ergebnis H1
       Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1
       Siegfried: Ergebnis H1 
       Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1
       Zur Rose: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Thurgauer KB: MK H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juli 2022
       
19.08. Nebag: Ergebnis H1
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis H1
       U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1
       Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q2

