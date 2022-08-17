17.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.00 Uhr) Gurit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Implenia: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Schweiter: Ergebnis H1 SGKB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Tecan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) VP Bank: Ergebnis H1 Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Komax: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr) Schweiter: MK H1 VP Bank: MK Ergebnis H1 18.08. Geberit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) BCV: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), MK H1 Emmi: Ergebnis H1 Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1 Siegfried: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1 Zur Rose: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Addex: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr) Highlight Event: Ergebnis H1 Schweiz Tourismus: MK Zwischenbilanz Sommersaison 2022 Thurgauer KB: MK H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juli 2022 BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q2 19.08. Nebag: Ergebnis H1 PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Andermatt Swiss Alps AG: MK zu Neuprojekt in Sedrun (online) Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.15 Uhr) Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) BFS: Industrieproduktion Q2 22.08. Keine Termine vorhanden 23.08. Bank Linth: MK H1 Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Klingelnberg: GV Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1 Arbonia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Feintool: Ergebnis H1, Ergebnis H1 Intershop: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call. 10.00 Uhr) Post: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.15 Uhr) Skan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Vetropack: Ergebnis H1 MK Axa IM: PK-Studie 2022 Stifel Reporting Days (u.a. mit U-blox, Phoenix Mecano, Swissmem) 24.08. Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) SF Urban: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Allianz Suisse: Ergebnis H1 Allreal: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Dätwyler: MK H1 LLB: Ergebnis H1 Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) 25.08. Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1 Bachem: Ergebnis H1 Evolva: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kudelski: Ergebnis H1 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1 Perrot Duval: Ergebnis 2021/22 SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) SPS: Ergebnis H1 Alpiq: Ergebnis H1 Baloise: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Luzerner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Salt: MK H1 SPS: MK H1 Valartis: Ergebnis H1 Warteck Invest: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Parahotellerie Q2 26.08. Edisun Power: Ergebnis H1 Hiag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) SFS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Cham Group: Ergebnis H1 ZKB: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q2 29.08. Varia US: Ergebnis H1 Geneva Watch Days 2022 (bis. 1.9.) 30.08. Givaudan: MK H1 Partners Group: Ergebnis H1 Peach Property: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Repower: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Epic: Ergebnis H1 Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1 SwissBanking: Bankenbarometer 2022 (MK) TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) BFS: Volkswirtschaftliche Gesamtrechnung 2021 KOF Konjunkturbarometer August 31.08. ABB: CMD Accelleron (10.45 - 14.30 Uhr) Dormakaba: Ergebnis 2021/22 Dufry: aoGV zu Autogrill-Transaktion Relief: Ergebnis H1 Stadler Rail: Ergebnis H1 IGEA Pharma: Ergebnis H1 Investis: Ergebnis H1 MCH: Ergebnis H1 Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1 VT5: 9M 2021/22 Activity Update CS-CFA Index August 01.09. EEII: Ergebnis H1 Jungfraubahn: Ergebnis H1 Plazza: Ergebnis H1 Stadler Rail: Capital Markets Day (ab 10.00 Uhr) BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juli BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise August 2022 BFS: Schätzung Nominallohnentwicklung Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) August 2022 02.09. CFT: Ergebnis H1 05.09. Belimo: Capital Markets Day (10.00 bis 15.30 Uhr) Addex: GV Burkhalter: Ergebnis H1 Romande Energie: Ergebnis H1 Von Roll: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Logiernächte Juli, Seco: BIP Q2 2022 06.09. BKW: Ergebnis H1 Dufry: Capital Markets Day Fundamenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) 07.09. ABB: aoGV zu Spin-off Accelleron (10.30 Uhr) Richemont: GV Implenia: Investors Day Villars: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Devisenreserven August 2022 08.09. Helvetia: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten August 2021 FuW-Forum Vision Bank (mit T. Jordan, T. Gottstein u.a.) 09.09. Economiesuisse: Tag der Wirtschaft (09.00 - 14.30 Uhr) Medacta: Ergebnis H1 Mobiliar: Ergebnis H1 10.09. Rückversicherungs-Brachentreffen Rendez-vous (bis 14.9.) 12.09. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen August 2022 Swiss Re: MK an Branchentreffen Rendez-vous (14.15 Uhr) 13.09. CPH: Investorentag Crealogix: Ergebnis 2021/22 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex August 2022 Finance Forum Liechtenstein

