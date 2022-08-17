4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 17.08.2022 - 13.09.2022:
17.08.2022 06:30
17.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.00 Uhr)
       Gurit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Implenia: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 
       Schweiter: Ergebnis H1
       SGKB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Tecan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       VP Bank: Ergebnis H1
       Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Komax: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) 
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr)
       Schweiter: MK H1
       VP Bank: MK Ergebnis H1
       
18.08. Geberit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       BCV: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), MK H1
       Emmi: Ergebnis H1
       Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1
       Siegfried: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1
       Zur Rose: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Addex: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr)
       Highlight Event: Ergebnis H1
       Schweiz Tourismus: MK Zwischenbilanz Sommersaison 2022
       Thurgauer KB: MK H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juli 2022
       BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q2
       
19.08. Nebag: Ergebnis H1
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Andermatt Swiss Alps AG: MK zu Neuprojekt in Sedrun (online)
       Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.15 Uhr)
       Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q2
       
22.08. Keine Termine vorhanden

23.08. Bank Linth: MK H1
       Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Klingelnberg: GV
       Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1
       Arbonia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Feintool: Ergebnis H1, Ergebnis H1
       Intershop: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call. 10.00 Uhr)
       Post: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.15 Uhr)
       Skan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Vetropack: Ergebnis H1
       MK Axa IM: PK-Studie 2022
       Stifel Reporting Days (u.a. mit U-blox, Phoenix Mecano, Swissmem)
       
24.08. Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1
       Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SF Urban: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Allianz Suisse: Ergebnis H1
       Allreal: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Dätwyler: MK H1
       LLB: Ergebnis H1
       Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       
25.08. Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1
       Bachem: Ergebnis H1
       Evolva: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Kudelski: Ergebnis H1
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1
       Perrot Duval: Ergebnis 2021/22
       SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       SPS: Ergebnis H1 
       Alpiq: Ergebnis H1
       Baloise: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Salt: MK H1
       SPS: MK H1
       Valartis: Ergebnis H1
       Warteck Invest: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Parahotellerie Q2
       
26.08. Edisun Power: Ergebnis H1
       Hiag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       SFS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Cham Group: Ergebnis H1
       ZKB: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q2
       
29.08. Varia US: Ergebnis H1
       Geneva Watch Days 2022 (bis. 1.9.)
       
30.08. Givaudan: MK H1
       Partners Group: Ergebnis H1
       Peach Property: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Repower: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Epic: Ergebnis H1
       Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1
       SwissBanking: Bankenbarometer 2022 (MK)
       TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Volkswirtschaftliche Gesamtrechnung 2021
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer August
       
31.08. ABB: CMD Accelleron (10.45 - 14.30 Uhr)
       Dormakaba: Ergebnis 2021/22
       Dufry: aoGV zu Autogrill-Transaktion
       Relief: Ergebnis H1
       Stadler Rail: Ergebnis H1
       IGEA Pharma: Ergebnis H1
       Investis: Ergebnis H1
       MCH: Ergebnis H1
       Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1
       VT5: 9M 2021/22 Activity Update
       CS-CFA Index August
       
01.09. EEII: Ergebnis H1
       Jungfraubahn: Ergebnis H1
       Plazza: Ergebnis H1
       Stadler Rail: Capital Markets Day (ab 10.00 Uhr)
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juli
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise August 2022
       BFS: Schätzung Nominallohnentwicklung
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) August 2022
       
02.09. CFT: Ergebnis H1

05.09. Belimo: Capital Markets Day (10.00 bis 15.30 Uhr)
       Addex: GV
       Burkhalter: Ergebnis H1
       Romande Energie: Ergebnis H1
       Von Roll: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Logiernächte Juli, Seco: BIP Q2 2022
       
06.09. BKW: Ergebnis H1
       Dufry: Capital Markets Day
       Fundamenta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       
07.09. ABB: aoGV zu Spin-off Accelleron (10.30 Uhr)
       Richemont: GV
       Implenia: Investors Day
       Villars: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Devisenreserven August 2022
       
08.09. Helvetia: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten August 2021
       FuW-Forum Vision Bank (mit T. Jordan, T. Gottstein u.a.)
       
09.09. Economiesuisse: Tag der Wirtschaft (09.00 - 14.30 Uhr)
       Medacta: Ergebnis H1
       Mobiliar: Ergebnis H1
       
10.09. Rückversicherungs-Brachentreffen Rendez-vous (bis 14.9.)

12.09. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen August 2022
       Swiss Re: MK an Branchentreffen Rendez-vous (14.15 Uhr)
       
13.09. CPH: Investorentag
       Crealogix: Ergebnis 2021/22
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex August 2022
       Finance Forum Liechtenstein

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

mk

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Kalender anzeigen