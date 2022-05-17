Termine Unternehmen 06:50 LUX: Grand City Properties, Q1-Zahlen 07:30 DEU: Daimler Truck, Q1-Zahlen 07:30 DEU: Pharma SGP Holding, Q1-Zahlen 08:00 GBR: Imperial Brands, Halbjahreszahlen 08:00 GBR: Vodafone Group, Jahreszahlen 09:30 DEU: ad pepper media, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: SGL Carbon, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: Kuka, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: Software, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: bet-at-home, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: Norma, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: SLM Solutions, Hauptversammlung (online) 11:00 DEU: Teamviewer AG, Hauptversammlung (online) 11:00 DEU: Hornbach-Gruppe, Bilanz-Pk, Frankfurt 11:00 DEU: Webasto, Jahres-Pk (online) 12:00 USA: Home Depot, Q1-Zahlen 13:00 USA: Walmart, Q1-Zahlen 14:00 DEU: Flatexdegiro, Hauptversammlung (online) - Ohne genaue Zeitangabe FRA: Engie, Q1-Zahlen LUX: Corestate Capital, Hauptversammlung NLD: Euronext, Q1-Zahlen USA: Moderna, Science & Technology Day USA: Caterpillar, Investor Day Termine Konjunktur 07:30 FRA: ILO-Arbeitslosenquote Q1/22 08:00 GBR: Arbeitsmarktdaten 04/22 10:00 ITA: Handelsbilanz 03/22 11:00 EUR: Beschäftigung Q1/22 11:00 EUR: BIP Q1/22 (1. Veröffentlichung) 14:30 USA: Einzelhandelsumsatz 04/22 15:15 USA: Industrieproduktion 04/22 15:15 USA: Kapazitätsauslastung 16:00 USA: Lagerbestände 03/22 16:00 USA: NAHB Wohnungsmarkt-Index 05/22 22:30 USA: API Ölbericht (Woche) - Sonstige Termine DEU: Jahreskongress des Verbandes der Elektro- und Digitalindustrie (ZVEI) 18:30 DEU: Veranstaltung VIK Verband der Industriellen Energie- und Kraftwirtschaft e.V. und MAN Energy Solution SE 19:00 DEU: EZB-Präsidentin Christine Legarde spricht bei Benefizveranstaltung von Soroptimist International
