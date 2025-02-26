1. Tranche Betrag: 410 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8320 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 1,5 Jahre, bis 07.09.2026 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +70 BP Spread (Govt.): +70 BP Yield to Mat.: 0,8325 Prozent ISIN: CH1423036768 Issuer Rating: A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 07.03.2029 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +85 BP Spread (Govt.): +86 BP Yield to Mat.: 1,125 Prozent ISIN: CH1423036776 Issuer Rating: A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4175 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 07.03.2033 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +95 BP Spread (Govt.): +101 BP Yield to Mat.: 1,4175 Prozent ISIN: CH1423036784 Issuer Rating: A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025 4. Tranche Betrag: 215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6524 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 06.03.2037 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +105 BP Spread (Govt.): +114 BP Yield to Mat.: 1,6524 Prozent ISIN: CH1423036792 Issuer Rating: A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025 5. Tranche Betrag: 135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8975 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 20 Jahre, bis 07.03.2045 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +120 BP Spread (Govt.): +132 BP Yield to Mat.: 1,8975 Prozent ISIN: CH1423036800 Issuer Rating: A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025

