1. Tranche
Betrag:          410 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8320 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        1,5 Jahre, bis 07.09.2026
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +70 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +70 BP
Yield to Mat.:   0,8325 Prozent
ISIN:            CH1423036768
Issuer Rating:   A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 07.03.2029
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +85 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +86 BP
Yield to Mat.:   1,125 Prozent
ISIN:            CH1423036776
Issuer Rating:   A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:          350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4175 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 07.03.2033
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +95 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +101 BP
Yield to Mat.:   1,4175 Prozent
ISIN:            CH1423036784
Issuer Rating:   A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

4. Tranche
Betrag:          215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,6524 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 06.03.2037
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +105 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +114 BP
Yield to Mat.:   1,6524 Prozent
ISIN:            CH1423036792
Issuer Rating:   A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

5. Tranche
Betrag:          135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,8975 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        20 Jahre, bis 07.03.2045
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +120 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +132 BP
Yield to Mat.:   1,8975 Prozent
ISIN:            CH1423036800
Issuer Rating:   A3/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

