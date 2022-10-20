20.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf Call 09.00) Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Temenos: Conference Call zu Ergebnis Q3 Comet: Trading Update Q3 GAM: Interim Statement Q3 Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Webcast 9.30 Uhr) Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3 Zurich Insurance: Medienfrühstück 150 Jahre-Jubiläum BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte September/Q3 2022 21.10. Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3 Gurit: Umsatz Q3 HBM: Ergebnis Q2 Rieter: Investor Update (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) 24.10. Huber+Suhner: Umsatz 9 Mte 25.10. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 2022/23 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf Call 10.45) Idorsia: Ergebnis 9M 26.10. Crealogix: GV Sulzer: Auftragseingang 9 Mte CS-CFA Index Oktober 27.10. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3 Swisscom: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Bucher: Umsatz Q3 Clariant: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Datacolor: Eckdaten 2021/22 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q3 Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis Q3 28.10. Holcim: Trading Update Q3 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 08.30/14.00 Uhr) Komax: Investorentag Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Meyer Burger: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung) SIG Group: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf Call 09.00) KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober Schweizer KMU-Tag 2022 31.10. SNB: Ergebnis 9 Mte BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September Swico: Swiss Software Industry Survey 2022 01.11. Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 09.00 Uhr), Investorentag (13.00-15.45 Uhr) Implenia: Capital Markets Day EPH: aoGV zu Verkauf Russland-Portfolio (11.00 Uhr) Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2022 02.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Straumann: Ergebnis Q3 Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3 Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2021/22, BMK 2021/22 Dufry: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr) CFT: Umsatz Q3 Sunrise: Ergebnis Q3 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q4 03.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 PEH: Ergebnis H1 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2022 04.11. BFS: Logiernächte September KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober 07.11. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2022 SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2022 08.11. PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 8.00 Uhr) Capital Markets Day (ab 9.50 Uhr) Valiant: Ergebnis 9M Lem: Ergebnis H1, Capital Markets Day (10.30 - 17.45 Uhr) Talenthouse: Q3 Update EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung Retail Forum Switzerland (09.00 - 17.00 Uhr) 09.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 Bobst: Investorentag Züblin: Ergebnis H1 IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für CH-Immobilienmarkt EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Finance Forum St. Gallen (13.30 bis 17.15 Uhr) 10.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2022 Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3 Vontobel: 9-Mte-Update und Investorentag IAZI: Schweizer Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2022 Immobilien-Fachtagung "Best of Research 2022" (ab 13.15 Uhr) SFI Annual Meeting (ab 13.30 Uhr; u.a. mit Andréa Maechler, Ralph Hamers) 11.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr) Konferenz "SNB and its Watchers" - Rede Thomas Jordan 14.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 Accelleron: Trading Update Q3 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2022 15.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q3 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 16.11. Zurich Insurance: Investor Day Comet: Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.15 Uhr) Sportradar: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14:00) Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3

