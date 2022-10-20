20.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf Call 09.00)
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Temenos: Conference Call zu Ergebnis Q3
       Comet: Trading Update Q3
       GAM: Interim Statement Q3
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Webcast 9.30 Uhr)
       Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3
       Zurich Insurance: Medienfrühstück 150 Jahre-Jubiläum
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte September/Q3 2022

21.10. Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3
       Gurit: Umsatz Q3
       HBM: Ergebnis Q2
       Rieter: Investor Update (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)

24.10. Huber+Suhner: Umsatz 9 Mte

25.10. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 2022/23 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf Call 10.45)
       Idorsia: Ergebnis 9M

26.10. Crealogix: GV
       Sulzer: Auftragseingang 9 Mte
       CS-CFA Index Oktober

27.10. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3
       Swisscom: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Umsatz Q3
       Clariant: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Datacolor: Eckdaten 2021/22
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q3
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis Q3

28.10. Holcim: Trading Update Q3
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 08.30/14.00 Uhr)
       Komax: Investorentag
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       Meyer Burger: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung)
       SIG Group: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf Call 09.00)
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober
       Schweizer KMU-Tag 2022

31.10. SNB: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September
       Swico: Swiss Software Industry Survey 2022

01.11. Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 09.00 Uhr),
                   Investorentag (13.00-15.45 Uhr)
       Implenia: Capital Markets Day
       EPH: aoGV zu Verkauf Russland-Portfolio (11.00 Uhr)
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober)
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2022

02.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Straumann: Ergebnis Q3
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3
       Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2021/22, BMK 2021/22
       Dufry: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr)
       CFT: Umsatz Q3
       Sunrise: Ergebnis Q3
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q4

03.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) 
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3
       PEH: Ergebnis H1
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2022

04.11. BFS: Logiernächte September
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober

07.11. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2022
       SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2022

08.11. PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 8.00 Uhr)
       Capital Markets Day (ab 9.50 Uhr)
       Valiant: Ergebnis 9M
       Lem: Ergebnis H1, Capital Markets Day (10.30 - 17.45 Uhr)
       Talenthouse: Q3 Update
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 
       Retail Forum Switzerland (09.00 - 17.00 Uhr)

09.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3
       Bobst: Investorentag
       Züblin: Ergebnis H1
       IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für CH-Immobilienmarkt
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 
       Finance Forum St. Gallen (13.30 bis 17.15 Uhr)

10.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2022
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3
       Vontobel: 9-Mte-Update und Investorentag
       IAZI: Schweizer Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2022
       Immobilien-Fachtagung "Best of Research 2022" (ab 13.15 Uhr)
       SFI Annual Meeting (ab 13.30 Uhr; u.a. mit Andréa Maechler, Ralph Hamers)

11.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr)
       Konferenz "SNB and its Watchers" - Rede Thomas Jordan

14.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1
       Accelleron: Trading Update Q3
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2022

15.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q3
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober

16.11. Zurich Insurance: Investor Day
       Comet: Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.15 Uhr)
       Sportradar: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14:00)
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3

