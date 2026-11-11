11.11. SoftwareOne: Q3 Trading update Swiss Life: Trading Update Q3 Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Alcon: Conf. Call Q3 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2026 Philoro: Edelmetall-Studie 12.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 Zurich: Q3-Update Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 Sonova: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung im Q3 Bloomberg: 'The Zurich Forum' SFI Annual Meeting: AI Impact on Finance DocMorris: Capital Markets Day Meyer Burger: Gläubigerversammlung 13.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 Richemont: Ergebnis H1 2026/27 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 14.11. keine Termine 15.11. keine Termine 16.11. Seco: BIP Q3 BFS: Logiernächte Oktober Lugano Global Forum 17.11. SGS: 2026 Capital Markets Event Swiss Re: Global economic and insurance Outlook 2027/28 Zurich: Investor Day 2026 18.11. Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 Enerprice Forum 2026 Dormakaba: Capital Markets Day

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