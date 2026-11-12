12.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 
       Zurich: Q3-Update 
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       Sonova: Ergebnis H1 
       BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung im Q3
       Bloomberg: 'The Zurich Forum' 
       SFI Annual Meeting: AI Impact on Finance 
       DocMorris: Capital Markets Day 
       Meyer Burger: Gläubigerversammlung 

13.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 
       Richemont: Ergebnis H1 2026/27 
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober

14.11. keine Termine

15.11. keine Termine

16.11. Seco: BIP Q3 
       BFS: Logiernächte Oktober 
       Lugano Global Forum 

17.11. SGS: 2026 Capital Markets Event
       Swiss Re: Global economic and insurance Outlook 2027/28 
       Zurich: Investor Day 2026 

18.11. Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 
       Enerprice Forum 2026
       Dormakaba: Capital Markets Day

19.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober
       BFS: Industrieproduktion im Q3
       Novartis: Meet Management 2026
       Schindler: Kapitalmarkttag

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

awp-robot/

(AWP)