1. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 23.11.2029 Liberierung: 23.11.2026 Spread (MS): +47 BP Spread (Govt.): +60 BP ISIN: CH1619473957 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.11.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,2350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 23.11.2032 Liberierung: 23.11.2026 Spread (MS): +64 BP Spread (Govt.): +80 BP ISIN: CH1619473965 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.11.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,4125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 23.11.2035 Liberierung: 23.11.2026 Spread (MS): +72 BP Spread (Govt.): +93 BP ISIN: CH1619473973 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.11.2026

rw/cg