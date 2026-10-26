1. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          0,9350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 23.11.2029
Liberierung:     23.11.2026
Spread (MS):     +47 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +60 BP
ISIN:            CH1619473957
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 19.11.2026 

2. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,2350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 23.11.2032
Liberierung:     23.11.2026
Spread (MS):     +64 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +80 BP
ISIN:            CH1619473965
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 19.11.2026

3. Tranche
Betrag:          325 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,4125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 23.11.2035
Liberierung:     23.11.2026
Spread (MS):     +72 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +93 BP
ISIN:            CH1619473973
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 19.11.2026

rw/cg

(AWP)