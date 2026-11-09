Für alle Tranchen: Rating: A/A2/A (S&P/Moody's/Scope) Liberierung: 26.11.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.11.2026 1. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9700 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 26.11.2029 Spread (MS): +60 BP Spread (Govt.): +71 BP ISIN: CH1585337723 2. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 26.11.2032 Spread (MS): +75 BP Spread (Govt.): +94 BP ISIN: CH1585337731 3. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4825 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 26.11.2035 Spread (MS): +90 BP Spread (Govt.): +116 BP ISIN: CH1585337749
an/cg
(AWP)