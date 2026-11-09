Für alle Tranchen:
Rating:           A/A2/A (S&P/Moody's/Scope)
Liberierung:      26.11.2026
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.11.2026

1. Tranche

Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,9700 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 26.11.2029
Spread (MS):     +60 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +71 BP
ISIN:            CH1585337723

2. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,2350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 26.11.2032
Spread (MS):     +75 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +94 BP
ISIN:            CH1585337731

3. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4825 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 26.11.2035
Spread (MS):     +90 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +116 BP
ISIN:            CH1585337749

an/cg

(AWP)