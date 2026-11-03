1. Tranche: Betrag: 205 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,305 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 18.11.2030 Liberierung: 18.11.2026 Spread (MS): +78 BP Spread (Govt.): +91 BP ISIN: CH1624853136 Rating: A2/A+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,5375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 18.11.2033 Liberierung: 18.11.2026 Spread (MS): +93 BP Spread (Govt.): +111 BP ISIN: CH1624853144 Rating: A2/A+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2026
dm/tp
(AWP)