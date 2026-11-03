1. Tranche:
Betrag:          205 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,305 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 18.11.2030
Liberierung:     18.11.2026
Spread (MS):     +78 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +91 BP
ISIN:            CH1624853136
Rating:          A2/A+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.11.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          185 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,5375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 18.11.2033
Liberierung:     18.11.2026
Spread (MS):     +93 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +111 BP
ISIN:            CH1624853144
Rating:          A2/A+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.11.2026

dm/tp

(AWP)