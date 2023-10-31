1. Tranche
Betrag:         110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,30 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,085 Prozent
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre 315 Tage, bis 15.10.2026
Liberierung:    30.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,27 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +90 BP
Valor:          CH1300277865
Rating:         BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 28.11.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,65 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,023 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre 315 Tage, bis 15.10.2031
Liberierung:    30.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,647 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +112 BP
Valor:          CH1300277873
Rating:         BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 28.11.2023

pre

(AWP)