1. Tranche Betrag: 110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,30 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,085 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 315 Tage, bis 15.10.2026 Liberierung: 30.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,27 Prozent Spread (MS): +90 BP Valor: CH1300277865 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.11.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,65 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,023 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre 315 Tage, bis 15.10.2031 Liberierung: 30.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,647 Prozent Spread (MS): +112 BP Valor: CH1300277873 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.11.2023

