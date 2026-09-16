Tranche 1 Betrag: 285 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4777 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,17 Jahre, bis 23.12.2031 Liberierung: 23.09.2026 Spread (MS): +83 BP Spread (Govt.): +99 BP ISIN: CH1609602839 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.09.2026 Tranche 2 Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8450 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 23.09.2036 Liberierung: 23.09.2026 Spread (MS): +105 BP Spread (Govt.): +127 BP ISIN: CH1609602847 Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.09.2026
dm/hr
(AWP)