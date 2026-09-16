Tranche 1
 
Betrag:          285 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4777 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5,17 Jahre, bis 23.12.2031
Liberierung:     23.09.2026
Spread (MS):     +83 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +99 BP
ISIN:            CH1609602839
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 23.09.2026

Tranche 2

Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,8450 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 23.09.2036
Liberierung:     23.09.2026
Spread (MS):     +105 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +127 BP
ISIN:            CH1609602847
Instr. Rating:   A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 23.09.2026

dm/hr

(AWP)