1. Tranche: 
Betrag:           150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,5388 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,30 Jahre, bis 18.02.2031
Liberierung:      30.10.2026
YTM:              1,5394 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +97 BP 
Spred (Gov):      +117,8 BP
ISIN:             CH1606711518
Issuer Rating:    A-/A- (S&P/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.10.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:           100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,8026 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,00 Prozent 
Laufzeit:         6 99 Jahre, bis 28.10.2033
Liberierung:      30.10.2026
Spread (MS):      +112 BP 
Spred (Gov):      +136,0 BP
ISIN:             CH1606711526
Issuer Rating:    A-/A- (S&P/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.10.2026

uh/

(AWP)