1. Tranche: Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5388 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,30 Jahre, bis 18.02.2031 Liberierung: 30.10.2026 YTM: 1,5394 Prozent Spread (MS): +97 BP Spred (Gov): +117,8 BP ISIN: CH1606711518 Issuer Rating: A-/A- (S&P/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.10.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8026 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 99 Jahre, bis 28.10.2033 Liberierung: 30.10.2026 Spread (MS): +112 BP Spred (Gov): +136,0 BP ISIN: CH1606711526 Issuer Rating: A-/A- (S&P/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.10.2026
uh/
(AWP)