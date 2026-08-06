1. Tranche: 
Betrag:           125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,6982 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,50 Jahre, bis 27.02.2029
Liberierung:      28.08.2026
Spread (MS):      +50 BP 
Spred (Gov):      +58,7 BP
ISIN:             CH1581468126
Issuer Rating:    A-/A- (S&P/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 27.08.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:           175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,9975 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5 Jahre, bis 28.08.2031
Liberierung:      28.08.2026
Spread (MS):      +63 BP 
Spred (Gov):      +78,6 BP
ISIN:             CH1581468134
Issuer Rating:    A-/A- (S&P/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 27.08.2026

ra/

(AWP)