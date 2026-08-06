1. Tranche: Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,6982 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,50 Jahre, bis 27.02.2029 Liberierung: 28.08.2026 Spread (MS): +50 BP Spred (Gov): +58,7 BP ISIN: CH1581468126 Issuer Rating: A-/A- (S&P/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.08.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9975 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 28.08.2031 Liberierung: 28.08.2026 Spread (MS): +63 BP Spred (Gov): +78,6 BP ISIN: CH1581468134 Issuer Rating: A-/A- (S&P/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.08.2026
ra/
(AWP)