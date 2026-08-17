1. Tranche: Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8600 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 24.08.2029 Liberierung: 24.08.2026 Spread (MS): +60 BP Spread (Govt.): +73 BP ISIN: CH1564881998 Rating: A/A2/A (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,22 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 24.08.2033 Liberierung: 24.08.2026 Spread (MS): +72 BP Spread (Govt.): +96 BP ISIN: CH1564882004 Rating: A/A2/A (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2026
uh/
(AWP)