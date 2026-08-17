1. Tranche:
Betrag:          175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8600 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 24.08.2029
Liberierung:     24.08.2026
Spread (MS):     +60 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +73 BP
ISIN:            CH1564881998
Rating:          A/A2/A (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.08.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:          225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,22 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 24.08.2033
Liberierung:     24.08.2026
Spread (MS):     +72 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +96 BP
ISIN:            CH1564882004
Rating:          A/A2/A (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.08.2026

uh/

(AWP)